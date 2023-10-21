“If running socks off was a person!”, “Flawless performance” – Manchester United fans salute 27-year-old star after win at Sheffield 

Manchester United fans were full of praise for Sofyan Amrabat after he put in a determined performance in his side's 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Saturday (October 21).

Amrabat started the game in midfield, having begun his Red Devils career playing as a makeshift left-back. He was energetic throughout, helping both defensively and in attack.

The Morocco international completed all four long ball attempts, won all six of his ground duels, and made five tackles. It was a performance that will enthuse Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag who was without Casemiro due to injury.

Ten Hag brought Amrabat to Old Trafford on loan in the summer from Serie A side Fiorentina. The Red Devils have the option of making the deal permanent for £21 million and on the basis of his showing tonight, they may just do so.

It was a vital win for Ten Hag's side as they have now won two consecutive games in the league for the first time this season. Scott McTominay fired in the opener before giving away a penalty for a handball that was subsequently scored by Oli McBurnie.

However, Diogo Dalot rose to the occasion late on with an audacious long-range strike to seal all three points. The Red Devils rose to eighth in the Premier League table, with five wins and four defeats in nine games.

Manchester United fans were majorly impressed by Amrabat's display, with one fan deeming him man-of-the-match:

"Amrabat was my MOTM. A flawless performance at CDM."

Another fan talked up the Moroccan midfielder's relentlessness:

"If running socks off was a person! What a player!.. Sofyan Amrabat."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Amrabat's performance in the win against the Blades:

Jamie Redknapp feels Scott McTominay's more advanced role suits the Manchester United midfielder

Scott McTominay continues to be among the goals.

McTominay has been in excellent form recently for club and country. His goal against Sheffield United came after netting a last-gasp brace in a 2-1 comeback win against Brentford last time out.

The Scottish midfielder has bagged three goals in six league games so far this season. He flourished in a more advanced role at Bramall Lane, a constant threat going forward.

Jamie Redknapp reckons McTominay is performing better being played further forward by Ten Hag. The Liverpool legend told Sky Sports:

"He’s playing in a more forward position, I think it suits him he’s getting in and around the goal.”

McTominay has shown his versatility throughout his time at Manchester United. He's played in a holding midfield role, attacking midfield, and defense.

However, there are signs that he is more useful going forward. The 26-year-old has been Scotland's hero during their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, managing six goals in as many games.