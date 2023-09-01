“If Salah goes, you are talking not even in the top four challenge" - Paul Merson makes claim as Liverpool reject £150m bid for Mo Salah

Arsenal legend and prominent pundit Paul Merson believes Liverpool will not be able to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League if they sell Mohamed Salah.

The Reds have reportedly received bids from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad for Salah. The Athletic's transfer news expert David Ornstein reported earlier on Deadline Day (September 1) that the club rejected an offer worth more than £100 million.

A few hours after Ornstein's post, Sky Sports reported that Al-Ittihad are prepared to pay £200 million for the Egyptian forward. Many fans and pundits have stated that Liverpool may not receive such an offer again for a player who turned 31 in June.

Merson, however, believes both the club and Salah have a much more complicated decision to make. He said on Sky Sports (as quoted by HITC):

“He is one of the best players in the world, it’s a hard one. He is 31. £150 million. If he is selling for £150 million. What can you bring in for that money? Are they going to win the league this season? I don’t think so.

“With another week of the window to go, and the money they are throwing around, they might even say ‘it’s £200 million’, then I think it’s a worry. I would say £200 million (would be irresistible). I don’t see how you can (reject that) for a 31-year-old.

“If Salah goes, you are talking not even a top four challenge. That’s how highly I rate him. You have to think about the wages that are being put around the lad, I heard £1.5 million-a-week. That’s going to turn his head. He isn’t going to be happy. It’s a big worry for [Jurgen] Klopp.”

Merson went on to add that Liverpool need to keep Klopp happy before adding that he feels Salah will depart Anfield before the transfer window shuts.

“You have to keep Klopp happy, surely. He is the manager of the football club. But he will want him to stay. If he does go, it will be from upstairs – I wouldn’t want to be in Jurgen Klopp’s shoes or Salah’s. This will twist his head,” he said.

“I am going to go, no. Money talks. Mo Salah won’t be happy. He won’t.”

The Reds have already sold two important first-team stars to Saudi Arabian clubs this summer in Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Roberto Firmino also joined Saudi club Al-Ahli on a free transfer, while Sadio Mane, who they sold to Bayern Munich last summer, signed for Al-Nassr this summer.

Mohamed Salah has been key to Liverpool's recent success

Mohamed Salah has undeniably been a driving force behind Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp. He established a superb strike force alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, and the trio helped them every title available to them.

After making the 2018 UEFA Champions League final, the Reds won the competition the following year. They then secured the 2019-20 Premier League title before winning the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2020.

Klopp's men won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during the 2021-22 campaign and lifted the FA Community Shield last year to round out their trophy cabinet.

Salah has been central to it all since his arrival from AS Roma in the summer of 2017. The Egyptian has scored 187 goals and laid out 81 assists in 307 matches for Liverpool, even winning three Premier League Golden Boots along the way.

Considering the Reds signed him for around £35 million, Salah has repaid his transfer value and more in his six years at Anfield. However, Al-Ittihad's offer may have come just a tad too late in this transfer window as Liverpool have very little time to sign a replacement.