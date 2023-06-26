"If serious things come up, he will call me" – Liverpool target Micky van de Ven breaks silence on reports linking him with PL club

Liverpool target and Wolfsburg star Micky van de Ven has addressed recent rumours linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Van de Ven, 22, has established himself as a regular starter for Wolfsburg in the last campaign. He helped them finish eighth in the Bundesliga, starting 33 games.

A left-footed powerful centre-back blessed with pace and tackling, the Dutchman has emerged as a defensive target for the Reds recently. He has also drawn interest from Spurs, as per Football Insider.

During a recent interaction with Voetbal International, Van de Ven said about his links with Ange Postecoglou's side:

"I have been forwarded it. I have seen it. (Interest) goes through my agent now. If serious things come up, he will call me."

Should Van de Ven seal a move to Spurs, he could be a first-team starter, displacing Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet as the left-sided centre-back in Postecoglou's preferred 4-3-3 system.

Meanwhile, the Volendam youth product could also prove to be a good signing for Liverpool. He would provide competition to Ibrahima Konate and also fill in as a left-back option.

The eight-cap Netherlands U21 international has scored one goal and laid out three assists in 41 appearances for Wolfsburg.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also keeping tabs on other left-footed centre-backs this summer, like Goncalo Inacio and Levi Colwill.

Liverpool interested in Reds defender's younger brother

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have expressed an interest in roping in PEC Zwolle star Rav van den Berg, the younger brother of their 21-year-old defender Sepp. They're set to face tough competition from Bayern Munich, AC Milan, AS Roma and Ajax, though.

However, Brentford are regarded as the frontrunners in the race to sign Van den Berg. They have already contacted the centre-backs's agents to discuss a potential summer move.

Van den Berg has emerged as one of the top defensive talents in Europe due to his rapid emergence in the last two seasons. Despite his young age, the 18-year-old has featured in 32 games across competitions for his boyhood club.

The Reds signed Sepp from PEC Zwolle for £4.4 million ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

