“If someone hates Messi, they don't truly love football” - Manchester United legend weighs in on the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate 

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate, Patrice Evra has weighed in on the GOAT debate between the Portuguese and Lionel Messi. The Frenchman questioned fans who used the debate as an excuse to disparage the Argentine star because they preferred his ex-teammate.

Evra joined the Red Devils in 2006 and played alongside the legendary Portuguese for three years at Old Trafford. The duo helped the English club to immense success during their time together, winning every trophy available.

Evra has been vocal in his support of the Portuguese legend, often speaking of him in glowing terms. However, he recently hit back at those who disparage Messi in favor of Ronaldo, saying on WeAretheOverlap :

"When fans say I prefer Cristiano over Messi, they think I hate Messi. I believe that if someone hates Messi, they don't truly love football, but I love Messi!"

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest players in the history of the sport with massive fanbases that are often at odds with each other. The Portuguese star has scored 893 goals and provided 285 assists in 1229 career games, while Messi has 844 goals and 413 assists in 1091 career games.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United teammate reflects on playing against Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Manchester United, Patrice Evra reflected on his duels against Lionel Messi during his time with the Red Devils. The French defender faced the Blaugrana legend four times with the English side, winning one time, drawing once, and losing twice.

Speaking about his clashes with the Argentine maestro on the Stick To Football Podcast brought to you by Sky Bet, Evra said:

“For Manchester United, I remember a game against Barcelona in the Camp Nou and Sir Alex Ferguson told me that if we lose the game, it would be because of me. The boss knew how to treat me and how to get the best out of me, so I went out there, we got a draw and Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty.

“I had a good game against Lionel Messi, he dribbled past me once because I went too fast [to close him down], and he put the ball over my head, but being honest, when Messi played out wide, for me, he was easy to catch. My issue was when he went into the pockets in the middle, but I never had any issues playing against him.”

Evra made 379 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 10 times and assisting 33 goals, and remains a fan favorite for his contribution to the English club.

