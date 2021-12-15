"If someone's mum is unwell, you have to show humility" - Trevor Sinclair thinks Mikel Arteta may have been harsh with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Former Manchester City player and current pundit Trevor Sinclair has taken Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s side in his recent bust-up with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang was recently stripped of his captaincy at Arsenal after the club said the Gabonese forward had committed a 'disciplinary breach'. It was later revealed that the player missed a team meeting because of issues concerning his mother’s health.

Arsenal are already planning to sign a new striker for 2022 - probably in the summer.



Arsenal are already planning to sign a new striker for 2022 - probably in the summer.

To be clear: there are no talks with Vlahović/agents. Arsenal announced that following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre Aubameyang will no longer be club captain.

With the details coming out, Trevor Sinclair immediately took Aubameyang’s side in the conflict. He said:

“In 2006, my mom was dying in the hospital. Stuart Pearce was the manager of Manchester City, and Stuart Pearce said to me, 'Take as long as you want off.' and I saw my mom take her last breath. Now, that's humility. That's empathy. I don't know how unwell Aubameyang's mom is."

He continued:

"But when you talk about someone's mom being unwell, I think you've got to show a certain amount of humility. And for me, Arteta maybe hasn't done that. But like I said, we don't know the exact details so I wouldn't want to leave it at that. What I would say is: You only get one mom."

The former player might have a point. However, this was Aubameyang’s third disciplinary breach while the striker endures a poor run of form in the Premier League. Arsenal will hope the loss of the captaincy will push Aubameyang to perform at his best again as the club aim to finish in the European places this season.

Before he became Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel was managing German giants Borussia Dortmund just under a decade ago. During his time with Dortmund, Tuchel coached star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who later moved to Arsenal.

It comes as no surprise that Tuchel has spoken warmly about Aubameyang, with the Chelsea boss noting that he had only good words for the former Arsenal skipper. Tuchel said:

“When we meet, it’s still always very, very nice and I can only say the best things about Auba as a player and a person. I feel sorry for him that he’s in trouble. This is not where he should be with his kind of quality and the positive character that he has."

Tuchel added:

"And I still believe in this. But I’m not involved, I’m not involved in what’s going on in his club now, and for this, I want to also show my respect and not be involved and judge what is right and wrong. I just have my picture, my relationship with Auba and this is not affected by that.”

