“If he did that to someone in the street he’d be jailed” - Piers Morgan reacts to tackle from Millwall goalkeeper that left Mateta with horror knock

Celebrity Arsenal fan and English presenter Piers Morgan has slammed Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts for his reckless tackle on Jean-Philippe Mateta, which left the Crystal Palace striker with a horror knock. Morgan described the tackle as the ‘worst he has ever seen in football.'

The challenge occurred in the 8th minute of Palace’s FA Cup clash with Millwall. Mateta attempted to meet a raking pass from a teammate but ended up being crashed into by Roberts, who came flying out of his goal.

The reckless nature of the tackle left the Palace forward stretchered off the field, and Roberts was subsequently shown a red card by the referee.

Reacting to the incident on social media, Morgan wrote:

''Worst ‘tackle’ I’ve ever seen in football. Absolutely shameful assault on Jean-Philippe Mateta by Millwall’s goalkeeper Liam Roberts. He was sent off, but if he did that to someone in the street he’d be jailed.’’

It has been confirmed that Mateta is currently at the hospital and is set to undergo an ear surgery. Despite the unfortunate incident, Crystal Palace ended up winning the clash 3-1 and progressed to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish furious after 'reckless challenge' on Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish was also disgusted with Liam Roberts’ challenge on Mateta in his side’s FA Cup clash with Millwall on Saturday, claiming the latter could have been killed.

Parish told BBC at half-time:

"So far, what we know is he [Mateta] has a bad gash behind his ear. In all the time I've watched football, I've not seen a challenge like it. That is the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I've ever seen, and I think he [Roberts] needs to have a long, hard look at himself because he's endangering a fellow professional and maybe his life. It is difficult for me to talk about the rest of the game. It's a terrible challenge."

After the match, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner also provided an update on Mateta’s situation. He said the injury could have ended the striker’s career. Glasner said (via BBC):

"He's at the hospital and I heard he's conscious, and he has a serious ear injury I didn't want to see it after the game, because you never want to watch an injury, but because I was told you have to talk about it, I watched it, and it was very, very serious foul play.''

"Just imagine if he hits his face straight, with all this power and the studs, it could have been the end of JP's career. I'm pretty sure he did not want to injure JP in this situation, but I also think you have to decide when you make such an impact, that you just can't do it in this way - the risk of a very serious injury is just too high.''

"I don't feel happiness, still sadness and doubt, because of how serious JP's injury is. My fingers are crossed, and hopefully he can play in the quarter-finals, in four weeks, we all hope it's not that serious."

Meanwhile, the Crystial Palace forward has taken to social media to post that he is doing well and hopes to recover as quickly as possible.

