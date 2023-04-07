“If something bad happens to her, I die” – Georgina Rodriguez’s sister pledges love for sibling in Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend’s Netflix series

Georgina Rodriguez's older sister, Ivana, conveyed her love for her sibling, stating that she felt Cristiano Ronaldo's partner's pain as if it was her own. This was revealed in a scene from Season 2 of the Netflix series 'I am Georgina', which premiered on March 24.

'I am Georgina' delves into the daily life of Georgina Rodriguez, including her time as a mother, businesswoman, model, and partner to five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Georgina Rodriguez's inner circle consists of her closest associates, including her older sister Ivana. The siblings have endured multiple struggles together, including the death of their father due to a stroke in 2019 and their bleak financial situation before the fame.

The strength of their bond can be seen in a clip from the show. Ivana stated (via HOLA!):

"Everything that happens to my sister, I take it as if it happened to me in the first person. If something bad happens to her, I die."

She posted this excerpt on her Instagram account on April 5, captioning the post with the following:

“My sister, my life partner from start to finish. I love you"

Georgina Rodriguez reacted to the post by giving it a 'like'. Ivana is currently a student at the University of Oviedo and works with her younger sister on her campaigns and documentaries. She is also in a relationship with sculptor Carlos Garcia, a close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ivana Rodriguez tends to lead a private life away from all the cameras. But due to her closeness to both the Portuguese ace and her sister, she has involuntarily become a public figure.

Where do Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez currently reside?

The couple have been in a long-term relationship ever since they met each other at a Gucci store in Madrid back in 2016. They moved to Saudi Arabia in January along with their five children: Cristiano Jr, Alana Martina, Mateo, Eva Maria, and Bella Esmeralda.

The reason for the switch to the Middle East was due to Cristiano Ronaldo joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on a contract until 2025 worth £177 million per year. The transfer materialized after the Real Madrid legend had his contract with Manchester United mutually terminated back in November.

The family of seven initially lived in the Kingdom Suite of the Four Seasons Hotel for over a month as they got adjusted to their surroundings. They then made the switch to a lush mansion located in a private, well-secured compound. The Portugal international now has convenient access to gyms, restaurants, and other useful amenities.

