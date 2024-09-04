"If you spit in the sky, it will fall back on your face" - Joselu hits back at Real Madrid doubters, backs team to challenge for 6 trophies

Spanish forward Joselu is optimistic about his former side Real Madrid's chances this season. The striker, who moved to Qatar over the summer, issued a warning to critics about the club's ability to continue winning.

Real Madrid has had an inconsistent start to the season so far. In their first match of the season, Carlo Ancelotti's side won the European Super Cup after defeating Atalanta 2-0.

In the league, however, they have only managed eight points in four matches. They started off with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca before vanquishing Real Valladolid 3-0 at home. The side could only manage another draw away to Las Palmas but returned to winning ways at home against Real Betis.

Trending

Despite their start, Joselu said that he is excited about his former club this season. Speaking to AS, the 34-year-old said that it would be a mistake for anyone to write off Real Madrid.

"At the moment, they have already won one, the European Super Cup. The problem is that people don’t realize that there are only four league games played, and some already think Madrid is dead. A mistake," he warned.

"That’s where the problems come later because if you spit in the sky, it falls back on your face. Madrid is going to be fighting for the six titles that remain," Joselu claimed.

Joselu also spoke about the doubts critics cast over Real Madrid last season after Karim Benzema left the club for the Saudi Pro League. He claimed that the club will compete for all trophies this season as well.

"I remember those who, when Benzema left, said that Madrid was not going to win anything. And we only lost two games all season," he recalled. "Real Madrid will compete for everything and will be fighting for all the titles, nobody should doubt that."

Joselu called Los Blancos 'the best team in the world' not just for their on-field achievements but also for how the players and their families are treated. He singled out club President Florentino Perez for praise as well, calling him the 'best president' in football.

"Last season was incredible" - Former Real Madrid forward Joselu

Last season, Carlo Ancelotti's side won the La Liga, the Champions League, and the Super Cup, with Joselu scoring 17 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions. His domestic exploits earned him a call-up to the Spanish side, with whom Joselu won the UEFA Nations League and the Euro Championships. Recalling last season fondly, Joselu said:

"We won the League, the Champions League and the Super Cup. And also the Nations League and the Euro Cup with the national team. For me, it was something incredible."

"It was a season in which we only lost two games in the whole year. What was generated in Madrid was spectacular. For me, it was an unforgettable time," he concluded.

The 34-year-old initially joined Real Madrid in 2009 from La Liga side Celta Vigo. Despite scoring 40 goals in 72 appearances for the B-team, Castilla, he failed to break through to the senior team.

Joselu was sold to Hoffenheim in the summer of 2011. After spells in Germany and England, the forward returned to Spain with Alaves before moving to Espanyol. Last season, he joined Madrid on loan from the Catalan club and contributed significantly to their success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback