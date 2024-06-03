  • home icon
“If you stop, you score” - Emi Martinez on advice that helped Lionel Messi score penalty in 2022 FIFA World Cup final shootout

By Patrick Cocobassey
Modified Jun 03, 2024 13:26 GMT
World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez has revealed the advice he gave to Lionel Messi during their penalty shootout win over France in the 2022 final in Qatar. The Aston Villa shot-stopper revealed that he gave La Pulga an insight into how to put the ball past his Les Blues counterpart.

In an interview with former goalkeeper Ben Foster, the World Cup winner revealed what he told his teammates ahead of the penalty shootout:

“I talk about them, how Lloris do. How well he behaves. I said if you stop, you score. I remember Jorginho against him in the Premier League. I think he went way too early. So I said Leo just stop and go. He will move. He won’t stay in the middle. Lloris will never stay in the middle. So it’s kind of like when I talk to my teammates in the national team, they listen. So say, at least go for one in the middle.”
The penalty shootout win saw Lionel Messi claim the only prize in football that had eluded him and cemented himself as one of the football greatest players in the history of the sport.

Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez out to retain Copa America crown

Emi Martinez and Lionel Messi are out to make it three international tournament wins on the bounce at the upcoming edition of the Copa America. The South Americans have lifted the last two major international competitions they have appeared in and could make it a third.

La Albeceleste are the reigning champions of South America, following their win in 2021. They followed their win up with a triumph in the biggest tournament in world football, claiming the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina will always be among the favorites to win Copa America and the team will hope that they can continue their golden run under manager Lionel Scaloni. In what could be Lionel Messi's final continental tournament, Emi Martinez will be determined for the side to retain their crown.

