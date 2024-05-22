Jose Mourinho recently made a controversial claim about the use of VAR in the Saudi Pro League. He stated that the officials decide the frame to use to make a decision based on the team they support.

Speaking at a recent event, Mourinho hinted that VAR controlled the matches' results. He stated that the frame they chose to show the officials on the pitch were deciding matches and said (via CristianoXtra on X):

"If you are a referee in a dark room with some screens, you know how to do it. One frame more less - is an offside, is not an offside – is a goal, is not a goal... So if you support Al-Ittihad, one frame more – if you support Al-Hilal, one frame less."

Expand Tweet

Jose Mourinho was offered the managerial role by Al Hilal and Al Ahli last summer, but he rejected it in favor of staying at AS Roma. He said via GOAL:

"Saudi? Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. Yes. Before going to the meeting, I informed the owners, clarifying that I had no intention of accepting. At home, I said exactly the same thing."

"On the one hand, I felt like a prisoner of the word given to the players in Budapest and to the fans after Spezia, mimicking the stay. But if you ask me if I didn't accept just for this reason, I'd answer no, not just for this."

However, things did not go well for Mourinho at AS Roma this season and he was sacked by the club.

Jose Mourinho eyeing move to Saudi Arabia

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he will be managing a club in Saudi Arabia. He admitted that he was offered a stunning contract to move to the Saudi Pro League and told Fabrizio Romano:

"When I had the proposal, of course, economically it was important because it was more important for me with Roma, European football and commitment. If you ask me in the future, experience has told me never say never."

He added:

"Cristiano opened the door in terms of believing that it is possible to be there and live there, to enjoy the development of a country that wants to be a different country with football that has a passion but is not developed."

Saudi Pro League sides are looking to add more superstar players this summer with Mohamed Salah, Kevin de Bruyne, Alisson, Ederson and others linked with moves away from the Premier League.