Arsenal legend William Gallas has compared the club's current captain Martin Odegaard with Gunners legend Dennis Bergkamp.

Bergkamp spent a hugely successful decade-long spell at Highbury (the Gunners' then home ground). The 'Non-Flying Dutchman' made 415 appearances across competitions, bagging 119 goals and 98 assists.

He was a part of all three Premier League-winning teams for the Gunners, including their historic 2003-04 'Invincibles' campaign. The versatile attacker is widely regarded as one of the best players to have played for the Premier League giants.

Meanwhile, Odegaard, 24, seems to be treading the footsteps of Bergkamp, making over 100 appearances across competitions, contributing 27 goals and 15 assists.

Odegaard is one of the automatic starters in Mikel Arteta's squad. Gallas told Genting Casino (as per GOAL) that Odegaard has impressive attributes and is a key player in the Gunners' XI:

"He is a playmaker, and he is the player in this Arsenal team that is expected to unlock tight matches with his quality. The pass that he produced for Saka to then set-up Trossard in the Everton game was magnificent. He is such an important player for Arsenal. If you take him out of the team, Arsenal are not the same."

About Odegaard's similarities with Bergkamp, Gallas continued:

"I think you can compare Odegaard to Dennis Bergkamp. He isn’t on Bergkamp’s level yet - Bergkamp was an unbelievable player for Arsenal - but Odegaard reminds me of him."

He added:

"Odegaard can make the difference with his quality. Odegaard is so good on the ball. He has a wonderful vision – he rarely loses the ball. Every team would love to have a player like him."

What did Mikel Arteta say about Martin Odegaard's new Arsenal deal?

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta

Martin Odegaard arrived at the Gunners in January 2021, initially on loan from Real Madrid. Six months later, the club spent €40 million to make his move permanent six months later.

Odegaard's 15 goals and eight assists played a key role in the Gunners' Premier League title charge last season, finishing only behind champions Manchester City.

The club have rewarded the Norwegian with a new deal, which, as per Sky Sports, will keep Odegaard at the Emirates till 2028. Manager Mikel Arteta said about the player's new deal (as per the Gunners' website):

“Martin signing a new long-term contract is such good news for everyone connected with Arsenal. He is our captain and a hugely respected person at our club, who is a great role model and professional, bringing quality and maturity in everything he does. On the pitch, as everyone has seen, Martin is a young player of top quality who consistently contributes at a such a high level."

He added:

"As a manager, working with Martin the person and the player is an absolute joy, and it’s great that after experiencing a number of clubs already in his career. He is now settled and really feels at home at Arsenal. We all look forward to continuing our journey with Martin in the years to come.”

Odegaard and Co. take on Tottenham Hotspur in a blockbuster Premier League showdown on Sunday (September 24). Both clubs are unbeaten in the league this season, winning four of their five games.