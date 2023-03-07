“If a few teams slip up, we can win the league” – Ivan Toney cracks joke in brilliant interview after Brentford win over Fulham

Ivan Toney has hilariously claimed that Brentford can challenge for the Premier League title this season. He hopes that a few teams can slip up and help his side get to the top of the table.

Brentford remain ninth in the table after their win over Fulham in the London derby on Monday night. They are still 25 points from the top, but Toney joked that they could make it tough for leaders Arsenal.

Speaking to the media after the 3-2 win over Fulham, Toney stated that he was delighted for the fans. He said:

"This place is always rocking whether it is a derby or not, the fans were behind us for that win, and it was for them. We could have been ahead by two or three maybe, but fair play to them, they stuck in and held out. It was a bit unfortunate we hit the post twice, and then they got a free-kick that hit the post, and then they stick it in."

Talking about the targets for this season, Toney joked:

"I think the games go like that, you can have spells for 10 minutes, and then they have a spell. That is how the game is, but whether you concede or score, you have to keep going. We are going to take it game by game, and hopefully, if a few teams slip up, we can win the league."

Brentford manager on Ivan Toney amid betting controversy

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has admitted that everyone is well aware of the betting charges against Ivan Toney. However, he is happy that the striker is focused on the pitch and keeps scoring for them.

He said after the Fulham win:

"He's always aware of what's happening around him. He's never switching off. That's linked with, if there's something going on outside the pitch, you can see that focus both on and off the pitch. He is a special footballer, I think his character is unique in terms of leadership and driving his team."

Toney has been charged with over 250 breaches of the FA's betting rules and is reportedly set for a lengthy ban.

