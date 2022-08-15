"If you tell me I don’t have any money, then I don’t spend anything anymore" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes interesting claim about Barcelona's financial situation

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he does not understand how Barcelona have been allowed to spend so much money this summer.

According to Transfermarkt, the Catalan giants have spent £137.7 million on players during the current window. Superstars such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde have arrived for big fees, despite the club reportedly in deep financial trouble.

Paul Hayward @_PaulHayward Barcelona spent today's money yesterday and are spending tomorrow's money today.



The carve up of their assets pivots them from football club to giant accounting trick - an ailing media firm, less Gaudi than gaudy.



You can only hope the soul survives. Barcelona spent today's money yesterday and are spending tomorrow's money today.The carve up of their assets pivots them from football club to giant accounting trick - an ailing media firm, less Gaudi than gaudy.You can only hope the soul survives.

When Klopp was asked by German outlet Kicker if he could make sense of Barca's recent spending spree, the Liverpool boss replied (as quoted by Inside Futbol):

"No. Not for various reasons. One reason is that I’m not a financial expert. The second: If you tell me I don’t have any money, then I don’t spend anything anymore.

"My credit card has also been cut up twice, luckily that was a few years ago.I’m watching this like a football fan, I don’t understand.

“I’ve found the club to be outstanding over the last few decades that I’ve been watching football and I hope they pull it off.”

Ryan O'Hanlon @rwohan You know the how: LEVERS. So, I wrote about the defining question of this past summer: Why the hell is Barcelona doing this? espn.com/sports/insider… You know the how: LEVERS. So, I wrote about the defining question of this past summer: Why the hell is Barcelona doing this? espn.com/sports/insider…

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's midfield situation may change club's transfer policy

Liverpool have signed just three players this summer in Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho.

However, many supporters have called for the Merseyside club to bolster their midfield. Thiago Alcantara has fallen to another injury and is also in his 30s along with Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

The Normal One @Kloppaholics



We need a midfielder badly. May suggest one of these two if Bellingham isn’t an option.



Yours sincerely,

Every single Liverpool fan

#FULLIV Dear FSG and Klopp,We need a midfielder badly. May suggest one of these two if Bellingham isn’t an option.Yours sincerely,Every single Liverpool fan Dear FSG and Klopp,We need a midfielder badly. May suggest one of these two if Bellingham isn’t an option.Yours sincerely,Every single Liverpool fan#FULLIV https://t.co/N8Ju4DxPUw

While the Reds do have a number of midfield prospects breaking through, such as Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones, they lack experience when it comes to big clashes. When asked about his team's pursuit of new midfielders, the 55-year-old manager told Sky Sports:

"The thing is, it is easy for us to bring a midfielder in but it is not so easy to bring the right midfielder in. There are money reasons and contractual reasons which, most of the time, go hand-in-hand.

"It's not that we deny signing a player if we have a problem with injuries, for example, but it is a complete different situation to the beginning of the pre-season when everybody told me we needed a new midfielder and that was about the kind of midfielder. That is a completely different discussion."

Klopp further added:

"Now the situation has changed slightly: we have more injuries, that's true. But it can still only be about the right [player] and that is not easy. It is nothing to do with that it is now August already and at the end of August, the transfer window closes."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava