“If they do that, then they are in big trouble” – Chris Sutton makes bold scoreline prediction for Manchester United vs Liverpool 

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has warned Manchester United against taking the game to Liverpool, claiming that the Red Devils will be punished if they do.

Looking to bounce back from consecutive Premier League defeats (Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford), Manchester United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night (August 22).

Playing at home, Erik ten Hag's side could be inspired to take the fight to the 19-time English champions. However, Sutton does not think that would be a good idea.

Glazers out @Glazerspissoff BREAKING | Manchester United fans are planning to empty Old Trafford when they face Liverpool in the Premier League next week as part of protest against the Glazers ownership.



In his column for the BBC, the English pundit explained why Manchester United should refrain from going all out against Liverpool. Sutton wrote:

“Maybe United's players will run around a little bit more this week than they did against Brentford, but they need to find some heart. Unless something happens this week that triggers a change in attitude in the squad, I don't see it happening."

“The home crowd will be willing them to take the game to Liverpool, and if they do that, then they are in big trouble because that's when Klopp's side are at their best.”

Predicting the scoreline, Sutton ruled in the Reds’ favor, backing them to cruise to an emphatic 5-1 victory against their bitter rivals. He continued:

“They won 5-0 at Old Trafford last season and it is going to be a similar story this time, although I am going to give United a goal just to lift their spirits a little.”

Sutton believes Liverpool will outwork Manchester United at Old Trafford

While the hosts will seek to get off the mark in the Premier League on Monday, the visitors will aim to put their shaky start behind them. Jurgen Klopp’s side are yet to win in the Premier League this season, enduring consecutive draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

The two stalemates have allowed Premier League rivals Manchester City to pull four points ahead of the Reds, which means there’s little room for more slip-ups.

Liverpool FC @LFC A memorable night under the Anfield lights against @ManUtd in April A memorable night under the Anfield lights against @ManUtd in April 😍 https://t.co/lmdvLfu9QE

Sutton acknowledged that the Merseysiders would miss Darwin Nunez (who picked up a red card against Palace) but still backed them to run the hosts ragged. He predicted:

“If Manchester United win this game, they leapfrog Liverpool in the table, but that is not going to happen. United aren't able to press teams with the players they have got, and I don't really know what Erik ten Hag can change with what he has got in his squad."

“Liverpool have started slowly too, and Darwin Nunez's suspension won't help on top of their injuries. That leaves them a bit short up front although Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz looked lively against Palace. Whatever happens, you just know Jurgen Klopp's side will outwork United at the very least.”

Edited by Ritwik Kumar