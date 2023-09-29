“If that’s your mood then it’s a good situation to play your best football” – Liverpool star sent confident message by Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised midfield sensation Dominik Szoboszlai while sending the 22-year-old a confident message.

The German orchestrated a sweeping overhaul of the Reds' midfield during the summer transfer window. He oversaw an exodus that included veteran figures like Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Klopp welcomed four fresh faces to the team, among whom Szoboszlai has been exceptional.

With the changes afoot, Liverpool have not merely sustained their competitiveness; they have thrived. As the club heads into a crucial Premier League weekend match against Tottenham Hotspur, they have remained unbeaten and have picked up victories in five of their six outings.

Szoboszlai, who was acquired in the summer and has been a consistent part of the team's winning formula, has been an immediate revelation. His game-changing performance off the bench in the Carabao Cup win against Leicester City made headlines, especially his astonishing goal.

Such stellar displays have visibly strengthened Klopp's faith in the young midfielder, as revealed in his recent pre-match press conference. The manager lauded Szoboszlai and said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I am impressed, the boy [Szoboszlai] is impressive, really smart, a good lad who is close with everyone. He was so happy to come here, which was nice to see how much it meant to him. If that's your mood, then it's a good situation to play your best football."

Liverpool targeting Aurelien Tchouameni as long-term No. 6: Reports

In a move to bolster their midfield, the Reds are reportedly reviving their interest in French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Despite the club's recent overhaul of the midfield sector, there remains the need for a young, dynamic No. 6.

Tchouameni, who spurned Anfield's advances to join Real Madrid last year, has once again surfaced as the Merseysiders' primary target. Sources from Todo Fichajes (via Paisley Gates) indicate that Liverpool are prepared to make a compelling offer for the player during the upcoming January transfer window.

Tchouameni's time at the Bernabeu has been less than ideal. Reports suggest that the midfielder, valued at £73.5 million, is discontented due to his inconsistent playing time under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

In a squad laden with veteran talent like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, Tchouameni has found himself regularly substituted, completing the full 90 minutes in only three of his eight appearances this season.

This lack of match time has triggered speculations that he might be open to a move away from the Spanish capital.