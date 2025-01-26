"If things don’t change, I will not change" - Ruben Amorim on Marcus Rashford's continued absence from Manchester United squads

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has explained Marcus Rashford's continued absence from the team after the Red Devils' 1-0 win against Fulham on Sunday, January 26. Since the Portuguese tactician's appointment, the Englishman has struggled to get game-time at his boyhood club.

Rashford came through the Red Devils' famed Carrington youth facilities and made his first-team debut in 2016. He has since scored 138 times and provided 63 assists in 426 games for the club. He has helped the club win the Europa League, two FA Cups, and two League Cups.

Despite his pedigree at the club, he has failed to impress the new manager. After the game against Fulham, Ruben Amorim addressed Rashford's situation. He said (via Samuel Lackhurst):

"The reason is the training, the way I see what footballers should do in training, in life. It’s every day, every detail. So if things don’t change, I will not change."

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a departure from the club this January. He looks likely to leave soon despite his contract running until the summer of 2028.

"Any other player, it would have been done and dusted by now, It’s been going on for too long" - Former Manchester United star urges club to sell Marcus Rashford

In December, former Manchester United defender Paul Parker urged the club to finalize the sale of Marcus Rashford. The English forward has been exiled from the first team by Ruben Amorim, who is far from pleased with his application in training.

Parker, who made 146 appearances for the club, believes Rashford should be allowed to leave. Speaking in an interview with Betfred (via GOAL), the 60-year-old said:

"Any other player, it would have been done and dusted by now, It’s been going on for too long. Most other players would have been put out of their misery and one of the saddest things in football is seeing talent go to waste because the player can’t be bothered. That’s what’s happening with Marcus Rashford."

"He’s 27 now and you can’t keep switching it on and off. He can’t be called a kid. He’s supposed to be a mature player now that leads his teammates along the way, especially because he’s a local lad. If you ask him to lead the way, I believe three-year-olds wouldn’t even follow him at the moment. There’s nothing about him that suggests he wants to be a footballer and a Manchester United player."

In the ongoing window, Rashford has been linked with a potential move to Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, and West Ham United. However, his massive wages have reportedly been a stumbling block in any potential move.

