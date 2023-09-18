“If things don’t get better, it might be time for a change - Robbie Savage makes bold claim on when Manchester United could sack Ten Hag 

Robbie Savage wouldn't be surprised to see Erik ten Hag sacked by Manchester United before Christmas if results don't improve.

The Red Devils have started the season woefully, losing three of five league games. They were deservedly beaten 3-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday (Saturday 16).

Ten Hag is in his second season in charge of Manchester United, and many expected an improvement on last season's third-placed finish. There was even talk of a potential title challenge, but questionable recruitment soon hushed those suggestions. United are 13th in the league, and their manager is under criticism for his side's lackluster performances.

Savage wasn't surprised to see the Red Devils lose to Brighton, telling Planet Sport Bet:

"I wasn’t surprised at all that Brighton went to Old Trafford and won. Erik ten Hag has got to get them playing in a way that allows the players to play to their full abilities, and because they’re not doing that, he’s under huge pressure."

Ten Hag's men face a massive task on Wednesday (September 20) when they travel to Bayern Munich for their UEFA Champions League opener. Moreover, Savage has called off Manchester United's hopes of a title challenge:

"I don’t see them getting anything against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and, realistically, after only five games, they are already out of the title race. I thought United would push City given the recruitment, but they are miles off it."

The TNT Sports pundit wants to see Ten Hag given until at least Christmas to try and spark a turnaround. However, if results don't improve, he would understand a potential change:

"Ten Hag should be given till at least Christmas because the new players need time to buy into his philosophy and way of playing, but if things don’t get better come that time, I think it might be time for a change."

Ten Hag signed a three-year deal when he succeeded interim boss Ralf Rangnick in May 2022. He oversaw a credible first season, ending the 13-time Premier League champions' six-year wait for a trophy by winning the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United have 11 players out of action

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be out of action for two months.

Ten Hag certainly has had a lot of issues to deal with during his tenure as Manchester United boss. He's now without nine first-team players at the start of a difficult season.

Summer signings Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat are sidelined, as are defensive four Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Meanwhile, youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo are also out of action, and so, too, is backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

It's been a terrible few weeks for Manchester United, who're also without Jadon Sancho and Antony. Sancho is training away from the first team after a clash with his manager over his training performance.

Antony, meanwhile, has taken a leave of absence due to an ongoing police investigation into alleged domestic abuse.