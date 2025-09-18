Al-Riyadh goalkeeper Milan Borjan has recalled Cristiano Ronaldo's exceptional goal during their 2-1 loss against Al-Nassr last season in the Saudi Pro League (April 12, 2025). Borjan hailed the quality of the strike, stating that Ronaldo would struggle to replicate it, even if he were to attempt it 100 more times.

Al-Nassr found themselves trailing at half-time after Faiz Selemani broke the deadlock in the second minute of stoppage time. However, Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brilliant brace in the second half to secure the three points for his side. This included an unstoppable, powerful effort that struck the crossbar before entering the back of the net, leaving Borjan rooted to the spot.

The Knights of Najd are set to face Al-Riyadh next in the SPL on Saturday, September 20. Ahead of their clash, Borjan stated (via Arabic news outlet Kooora):

"Yes, I remember that goal. It was an incredible goal. If he tried 100 times, he might not have scored the same goal, but it happens. This goal will be repeated hundreds of times, and any goalkeeper could have conceded this goal. I saw the ball, but it was too far away from me, and the kick was powerful. I just followed it and that was it. Ronaldo showed that he is an incredible player, even at the age of 40."

As per Sofascore, Cristiano Ronaldo earned a perfect match rating of 10 during Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Al-Riyadh last season. In addition to his brace, the 40-year-old created four big chances, landed four shots on target from eight attempts, and made five key passes.

"It was not affected by Cristiano Ronaldo's absence" - Istiklol assistant manager makes bold claim after 5-0 loss to Al-Nassr

Istiklol assistant manager Yuri Baturenko has praised Al-Nassr, claiming they were not affected by Cristiano Ronaldo's absence after his side suffered a 5-0 loss. The two sides faced each other in the AFC Champions League Two group stage at Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday, September 17.

Jorge Jesus opted to rest Ronaldo, excluding him from the matchday squad. Despite this, the Knights of Najd flourished as they secured a dominant win. Baturenko reflected on the loss after the game, stating (via Kooora):

"I'm sad about the heavy defeat. My team was in shambles during the match, and I'm very surprised the players didn't fight harder. Al-Nassr is a great team and represents a significant addition to the tournament. It was not affected by Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, as the team has a wonderful fan base."

Abdulrahman Ghareeb (14'), Angelo Gabriel (17'), Wesley (59'), Kingsley Coman (89'), and Sadio Mane (90+4') were on target for Al-Nassr against Istiklol.

