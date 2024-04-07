"If United play like they did today, Arsenal will win the game" - Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp makes bold prediction for Manchester United vs Arsenal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reckons Manchester United will lose to Arsenal in their Premier League outing next month if they play like they did on Sunday (April 7) in the 2-2 home draw with the Reds.

The visitors drew first blood at Old Trafford, with striker Luis Diaz firing Klopp's side in front after 23 minutes, thanks to a Darwin Nunez assist. United captain Bruno Fernandes drew his side level five minutes into the second period before a Kobbie Mainoo wonder strike 17 minutes later put the Red Devils in front.

A win wasn't to be for Erik ten Hag's side, though, as Mohamed Salah grabbed the equaliser from the spot six minutes from time as United dropped points for the third straight game after squandering a lead in the last 10 minutes.

Ahead of the Red Devils' league outing with the Gunners at home on May 11, Klopp said that United will likely lose to the Gunners if they play the way they did on Sunday.

“Arsenal is a good football team," Klopp said (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. "If Man United play like they did today, Arsenal will win the game. I am 100% sure of that.”

Following the draw, the Reds trail Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference after 31 games, with both sides having garnered 71 points apiece.

What's next for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United?



While the Gunners and Liverpool have enjoyed splendid campaigns, the same cannot be said about Manchester United.

The Gunners and the Reds - as aforementioned - are level atop the Premier League. United, meanwhile, are 22 points behind the leading pair and cannot mathematically catch up with them with seven games remaining.

The Gunners - after a 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend - next take on Bayern Munich at home on Tuesday (April 9) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will also be in European action in midweek. On Thursday, they take on Atalanta at home in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal.

Manchester United - out of Europe for the season - will next be in action at Bournemouth in the league on Saturday (April 13).