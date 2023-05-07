"If Utd bottle top 4, it's because of this guy" - Manchester United superstar told he's 'washed' for his shambolic error against West Ham 

Manchester United fans have slammed goalkeeper David de Gea on Twitter after the Spaniard made an error enabling Said Benrahma to score. West Ham United are currently beating the Red Devils 1-0 at the London Stadium today (May 7).

Erik ten Hag and Co. have had a stellar season so far. They won the EFL Cup in February and will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3. Moreover, they are currently fourth in the Premier League with 63 points, one ahead of Liverpool.

Prior to their fixture against West Ham, Manchester United had the chance to go seven points clear if they were to win both their games in hand. They are currently losing 1-0 to West Ham. If the Hammers were to secure all three points, the Red Devils' foothold on Champions League qualification would take a blow.

Manchester United have dominated possession (65%) and have had 11 shots compared to the Hammers' four. However, only one shot has been on target, whereas West Ham have had three.

The home side took the lead against the run of play in the 27th minute via a Said Benrahma strike. The Algerian unleashed a weak shot from distance only for David de Gea to dive but palm it into the goal.

Manchester United fans were furious with his grave error, slamming the Spain international on Twitter. Their reactions can be viewed below:

David de Gea is out of contract this summer and it is currently unknown if the club hierarchy plan on giving him a new deal or not. The shot-stopper has made 23 clean sheets in 56 appearances so far this season. He currently leads the Golden Glove race in the Premier League with 15 clean sheets.

Manchester United star Marcel Sabitzer discusses his midfield roles under Erik Ten Hag

Marcel Sabitzer has revealed he doesn't mind playing multiple roles in midfield for the Red Devils in an interview with Premier League Productions.

The Austria international joined Manchester United on loan until the end of the season from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich. Sabitzer has featured 17 times under Ten Hag, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

He has become well renowned for his versatility across midfield and has been deployed as a six, eight, and 10. He gave his thoughts on his tenure so far in the Premier League and said:

"I think I can play [as a] six, as an eight, [and] as a 10. I played it here - I started as a six when Casemiro was suspended. I had to adapt quickly and I think I did quite well. And yeah, in a few matches I played like an eight, like a 10. I try to help the team in the best way I can and I think I did it. So yeah, it's no problem for me."

He added:

"I cannot say 100 per cent [which is my favourite] because I played a lot of positions in my whole career and I cannot say I'm enjoying it the most as the no.10 . So it depends on the game. I'm happy wherever the manager puts me in."

Erik Ten Hag will need Sabitzer at his very best for the rest of their games this season. Manchester United next face Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 13.

