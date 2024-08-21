“If you want to buy Gerrard and Carragher at this time, you pay £200m, £180m for Gerrard” - Ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez makes hilarious claim

Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez has made a hilarious claim about club legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher. The Spaniard managed the Reds for six years and is aware of the abilities of the two iconic players.

Carragher and Gerrard spent the bulk of their careers with the Reds, making 737 and 710 appearances respectively. The duo won every accolade in club football except the Premier League and were two highly rated figures in the English game.

Benitez rates the duo very highly as well, saying on the Overlap that the duo would cost £200 million in today's market:

"If you want to buy Gerrard and Carragher at this time, you pay £200m. £180m for Gerrard."

Carragher and Gerrard have called time on their illustrious careers. Carragher now works as a pundit, while Gerrard manages Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro league. Benitez is currently being without a club, though.

Rafa Benitez remains highly rated by Liverpool fans, thanks for their iconic night in Istanbul. Benitez has taken the top job at clubs across Europe, managing giants like Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

The Merseyside club is now managed by Arne Slot, who has succeeded the legendary Jurgen Klopp this summer.

A brief overview of Rafa Benitez's time with Liverpool

Rafael Benitez spent six years as Liverpool's manager between 2004-2010 and helped transform the club with his discipline, organisation and flair. The former Valencia boss' appointment was a surprise, but he quickly won over fans with his passion and tactical acumen.

His historic Champions League triumph in 2005 saw the English giants come back from 3-0 down at half-time against AC Milan in the final. For winning the "Miracle of Istanbul", he cemented his place in Liverpool folklore.

Under Rafa Benitez, the Reds became a regular top-four finisher in the Premier League, mounting a valiant challenge for the title in 2008-09. His transfer dealings were often shrewd, as he brought in key players like Pepe Reina, Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres.

Benítez's legacy at Anfield remains positive because he restored the club's reputation as a European force, and his emphasis on teamwork and strategy laid the groundwork for future success before his eventual departure in 2010.

