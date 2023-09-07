"If you want to buy now to take in January, we can start talking" - Club president provides massive Liverpool transfer update

Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt has revealed specifics of his conversation with Liverpool, who were interested in signing defensive midfielder Andre Trindade. The Brazilian outfit were reportedly willing to confirm a deal with the Reds under the contingency that the player would only make the move in January next year.

According to Anfield Watch, the 22-year-old holding midfielder is seen as an integral part of his current club's set-up. Opening up about his conversation with Liverpool, Bittencourt said (via Anfield Watch):

"The Executive Director of Liverpool contacted me directly. And I replied to him: My friend, I don't sell a player now and I don't deliver now. If you want to buy now to take in January, we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December and we talk about December."

The same report claims that Jurgen Klopp's side could face competition from other Premier League clubs for Trindade's signature. Both Fulham and West Ham are looking to onboard the Brazil international, who has managed 151 appearances for his current side.

The Reds were in search of a number six following the departure of Fabinho to Al Ittihad this summer. After signing defensive midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart, it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool go back in for Trindade in the winter transfer window.

"Spent a lot of time in meetings and on the pitch" - Journalist claims Wataru Endo is working hard to get up to speed at Liverpool

Liverpool have brought in Wataru Endo from Stuttgart for a reported fee of £16 million to bolster the defensive midfield area after Fabinho's departure to the Saudi Pro League.

Since arriving at Anfield, the 30-year-old holding midfielder has seen one start from the Reds' Premier League matches in the 2023/24 season. Claiming that the player is working hard with manager Jurgen Klopp in getting up to speed, Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele wrote (via TBR):

"Wataru Endo has spent a lot of time in meetings and on the pitch working with Jurgen Klopp at the AXA Training Centre to understand what the manager wants and he has done little wrong so far."

Klopp brought in Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, none of whom are primarily defensive midfielders. Therefore, Endo's progression will be key for the Reds, who wish for a natural number six in their line-up.