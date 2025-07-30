"If we want to compete, we have to turn off that aura" - Atlas coach Gonzalo Pineda on stopping Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in Leagues Cup

Atlas coach Gonzalo Pineda has spoken about his plan to stop Lionel Messi when his side comes up against Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup. The Herons will commence their 2025 Leagues Cup campaign against the Liga MX side, with Messi set to face a familiar foe in Pineda.

Former Atlanta United coach Pineda spoke with reporters at a press conference, where he revealed what his side has to do to compete. The Mexican tactician pointed out that due to Messi's special 'aura', the Argentina international has to be monitored closely from kickoff.

“Playing against him is always special. Messi has an aura that can influence the game even before he touches the ball. But if we want to compete, we have to turn off that aura from the first minute", he said via GOAL.

Gonzalo Pineda has come up against Lionel Messi thrice since the 38-year-old set foot in the MLS and leads their head-to-head 2-1. His Atlanta United side suffered a defeat to Messi's Inter Miami in 2023 before winning the next two meetings with the Herons.

Inter Miami will hope for a deep run in the Leagues Cup that will see them pick up silverware at the end of the tournament. Two years ago, Lionel Messi used the tournament as a springboard to announce his arrival in the MLS, leading the Herons to the title in style.

Javier Mascherano's side will not face any MLS teams in their group in the Leagues Cup, with games against Necaxa and Universidad Nacional to come after the Atlas one. Lionel Messi will feature in the games, having been suspended for their most recent MLS game against FC Cincinnati.

Inter Miami boss provides Lionel Messi update ahead of Atlas clash

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has provided an update on the availability of Lionel Messi for his side's Leagues Cup clash against Atlas on Thursday July 31st. The Herons will kick off their campaign in the tournament with a game on home soil as they look to reclaim the title.

Mascherano revealed during his press conference that Messi and Jordi Alba will feature after getting rest during their time out with a suspension. He pointed out that their talismanic forward is set for another gruelling run of games in the second half of the season.

"Yes, unless they get penalized again. He (Messi) was forced to rest after many consecutive games. The break did him good. Now he’s starting another marathon of matches, and hopefully a bit fresher", he said via GOAL.

Lionel Messi has scored eight goals in his last five games to head into the Leagues Cup in a rich vein of form. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has won the tournament once in the past and will be hopeful of leading his side to a second title.

