"If they want to enter the dressing room, they have to deserve it" - Erik ten Hag sends message to Manchester United youngsters on pre-season tour

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged the team's youngsters to prove their mettle during the upcoming pre-season games.

Earlier this week, Manchester United announced a 31-man squad for their two-week pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia. Among the first team players, captain Harry Maguire, midfielder Bruno Fernandes, centre-back Raphael Varane, left-back Luke Shaw and new signing Tyrell Malacia stand out.

Moreover, 13 academy graduates will participate in the tour, including Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage. James Garner, Facundo Pellistri, Amad Diallo, Tahith Chong, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar and Ethan Laird, who have returned from loan spells, will also be involved.

Speaking to official club media, Ten Hag said that he's expecting one or two youngsters to break into the squad during the pre-season. He said:

"What I want to see is that they learn. but also they show themselves because they have to deserve a position in top football. You have to deserve your position. It means you have to deliver every day; that demands a certain style, a certain way of life that they have to adapt to, that they probably don’t know yet."

He continued:

"But I am really looking forward to seeing if they can do it. I hope one or two, they can prove themselves, and they come into the squad, but if they want to enter the dressing room, they have to deserve it."

When asked about his expectations from the squad, the former Ajax manager added:

"As always, the highest standards, you expect the max. and, of course, there is still always room for improvement because we are in pre-season, and we know that but we will play our best and demand the max from the team and the players every day, every training session and every match."

Manchester United are set to lock horns with arch-rivals Liverpool in their first pre-season friendly on July 12 in Thailand. The Red Devils will then face Melbourne Victory on July 15, Crystal Palace four days later and Aston Villa on July 23.

Erik ten Hag sets new ground rules at Manchester United

According to The Sun, Ten Hag has implemented five new rules to unite the Manchester United dressing room.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC #mufc Erik ten Hag has been hands-on in training, with observers describing him as "like a conductor" alongside assistant managers Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren. [ @ChrisWheelerDM Erik ten Hag has been hands-on in training, with observers describing him as "like a conductor" alongside assistant managers Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren. [@ChrisWheelerDM] #mufc

The tactician has made it compulsory for players to eat and spend time together after training sessions. He has also clarified that a player's performance at Carrington will be the only criterion for selection. He has said that academy players will be given enough chances to stake a claim in the squad too.

Meanwhile, one-touch and two-touch passing drills have been given more importance during the training sessions. If a player goes sideways or backwards more often than not, the Dutchman removes him from the session for a minute.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far