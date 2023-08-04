"If you want to be there you know what you have to do" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds to Jurgen Klopp's recent comments over title chances

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a response to Jurgen Klopp's recent suggestion that only Manchester City can target winning the Premier League this season. The Gunners' boss is determined to show that his team has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Last season, Liverpool finished 22 points behind City, leaving them with the challenging task of bridging the gap on Pep Guardiola's side. The Cityzens are currently the favorite to achieve a historic fourth consecutive league title, making them the team to beat in the upcoming season.

As Arteta prepares his team for a showdown with City in the Community Shield this Sunday (August 6), he expressed respect for Klopp's prediction (via LiverpoolEcho):

"Well, I respect that. Obviously they [Liverpool] have shown consistency over the years and they merit that respect from everybody for what they’ve done."

"If you want to challenge for the championship you know the total points you’re going to be needing, and this is unheard of in this league for the last 100 years. So that’s the standards and if you want to be there you know what you have to do, it’s very simple."

Last season, Arsenal showed glimpses of their potential by leading the league for a significant portion of the campaign. However, they faltered towards the end, gifting the title to Guardiola's side in a somewhat lackluster fashion.

During the summer transfer window, the Gunners invested heavily in strengthening their squad. The £105 million signing of Declan Rice has bolstered their midfield, while the additions of Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Jurrien Timber from Ajax aim to provide further depth and quality to their team.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson backs Gunners to make statement against Manchester City in Community Shield clash

As the FA Community Shield draws near, Gunners legend Paul Merson has offered his prediction for the Gunners' showdown with Manchester City this weekend at Wembley Stadium.

Last season, Mikel Arteta's side secured a commendable second-place finish in the Premier League, while Manchester City claimed the title. Despite City's dominance, Merson believes that the upcoming clash is an opportunity to make a strong statement against Pep Guardiola's formidable side.

In a quote obtained from his Sportskeeda column, Merson expressed his conviction:

"I’m one of the few people who think that this is a massive game, and it is particularly important that Arsenal make a statement against Manchester City in this game."

“Arsenal lost both their Premier League games against Manchester City last season. If they lose this game as well, they will go into a new season having lost three big games on the trot to their league rivals.”

Arteta's men will be eager to demonstrate their capabilities and lay down a marker ahead of the new Premier League season. The Community Shield represents an early opportunity for both teams to assert their intentions and set the tone for the upcoming campaign.