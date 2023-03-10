“If they want me out, they’ll have to kill me” - Real Madrid star makes crazy claim about his future at La Liga club

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde recently made a sensational claim about his future in the Spanish capital. The Uruguayan has established himself as one of the most crucial players for Los Blancos in recent seasons.

He has scored 12 goals and has provided four assists in 39 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's team this term. Since joining the club in 2018, Valverde has made 187 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists.

Valverde recently made a crazy claim about his future at Real Madrid, saying:

“If they want me out, they’ll have to k*ll me.”

While Valverde has been one of the most influential players for Madrid this season, Ancelotti's side are currently trailing league leaders Barcelona by a massive margin of nine points in the race for the La Liga title.

They currently have 53 points on the board from 24 matches. Los Blancos will return to action tomorrow (March 11) as they take on Catalan club Espanyol in a La Liga home clash.

Ancelotti's side are in a favorable position to qualify for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. They managed to earn a 5-2 win over Liverpool in the first leg of the round of 16 at Anfield. Given their hefty lead, the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu looks like a formality.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about important week

Real Madrid have a crucial week ahead as they face Espanyol in La Liga and Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League before closing off with a showdown against Barcelona.

Ahead of the packed schedule, Ancelotti provided an update on his team's preparations, saying (via Real Madrid's official website):

"We've been working hard this week as we usually do. We've worked on everything. Tactical play, attacking moves, which hasn't been great in the last few games. The squad's doing well and it's the start of an important week with the Espanyol game, Liverpool and Barcelona. We’re doing well and I hope we can put on a good display."

He further added:

"It's an important moment in the season because we want to go into Sunday's game against Barcelona in the best possible frame of mind. That means defeating Espanyol and reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday."

While it's difficult for Real Madrid to make a comeback and win the La Liga title from the current position, they remain one of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League again this season.

