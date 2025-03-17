“If you want me pick me in the proper team!” - Manchester United and England hero Wayne Rooney on rejecting chance to represent another country

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed that he came close to playing for Ireland over England. He claims that Mick McCarthy called him up when he was 16 years old and wanted him to play for the Ireland U21s.

Ad

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Rooney claimed he did not switch nations as he did not want to play for the U21s side. The Manchester United legend added that he would have considered the change if the call-up was for the main team and said (via Metro):

"Mine would be Ireland. It would have been great. Mick [McCarthy] called me up when I was 16. I spoke to [former Everton manager] Lee Carsley and he spoke to Mick. I was close to doing it and then they said they wanted to call me up to Ireland U21s. I was like, I’m not playing for Ireland U21s, if you want me pick me in the proper team! And then it never happened and I started playing for England."

Ad

Trending

Arsenal great Ian Wright was left stunned at the claim and quizzed whether the England legend would have represented Ireland. Rooney admitted that he would have gone ahead with the offer, but it did not happen and he got the call-up for England soon after that decision.

Wayne Rooney on Manchester United under Ruben Amorim

Wayne Rooney spoke about Manchester United and Ruben Amorim earlier this month and admitted that it had been a difficult season. He claimed that the manager needs to be given time to implement his tactics and said (via GOAL):

Ad

"It's been a difficult season, there's no denying that, all season. But the new manager has come in, and I really like him. The way he handles himself and speaks with the media, he's been really good. It's probably more about getting through this season now and, hopefully, starting to implement his style more and getting players in to move the club forward."

Manchester United moved to 13th in the Premier League table after their 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday, March 16. The Red Devils next face Nottingham Forest in the league on April 1, before taking on Manchester City at home in the Manchester derby later that week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback