“If you want something very much, the universe usually brings it” – Ex-Arsenal star Mathieu Flamini drops bombshell claim on buying the club

Former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini has claimed that he could look to buy his former club.

The Frenchman joined the north London outfit from Marseille in 2004 and spent four years at the club before joining AC Milan. He resigned for the Gunners in 2013 and spent another three years at the club.

The former midfielder, who has set up a $10 billion pharmaceutical company, recently told The Athletic:

“Obviously, those clubs have a special place in my heart. I never forget where I come from. In life, you never know but it’s all about the right opportunity. I’m a real believer in the right time, right place, right people."

Flamini added:

“We’ll see what the future is made of. I’m a believer. If you want something very much, the universe usually brings it to you. Let’s see what the universe will bring.”

Flamini made 246 appearances for Arsenal during his career, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists. The midfielder won three FA Cups and two Community Shield trophies during his time in north London.

Former Arsenal star Mathieu Flamini on entering the world of chemicals

Former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini explained his motivation behind opening a chemical company and becoming the CEO of it. The former midfielder claimed that it was one of his passions along with football.

Speaking to Sifted last year, Flamini said:

“As a child, I had two passions: football and sustainability. I grew up in Marseilles near the sea, and was aware of the environmental questions around ocean plastics and chemical pollution from a very young age.”

Flamini added that while the core team of his company were unsure about the particular niche, they decided to move forward. He said:

“We didn’t know if it’d be energy, chemical or urban recycling, and we just ended up meeting with a team of scientists in Milan and started moving in that direction.”

Mathieu Flamini went on to claim that it took him a decade to grow technology for a large-scale company. He explained:

"Sometimes people are like, 'What have you been doing for 10 years?’ But it takes so long because we had to develop the technology and then process it on an industrial scale.”

The Frenchman's company, GFBiochemicals, is one of the leading in its sector and Flamini reportedly has a net worth 30 times that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Poll : 0 votes