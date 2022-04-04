“If they want him this summer, they can get him” – Paddy Kenny believes Liverpool switch could be ‘attractive prospect’ for player wanted by ‘big clubs’

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has claimed that Liverpool could sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer. The 43-year-old reckons that the Reds have an aging midfield and could look forward to the English wonderkid freshening up things.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young prospects in world football right now and top clubs are said to be monitoring his progress. The teenage prodigy has gone from strength to strength since moving to signal Iduna Park following his breakthrough at Birmingham City.

And, Borussia Dortmund, amid fears of losing their prized asset, are looking to tie Bellingham down with a new deal, as per Football Insider.

But Kenny believes that the England international will take his time before renewing amid interest from the Reds, who are 'such an attractive prospect'.

The former Leeds United keeper has suggested that Bellingham could be eyed by Jurgen Klopp as a long-term successor to their skipper Jordan Henderson.

“You look at those Liverpool midfielders, they are coming towards the end of their top-level careers,” Kenny told Football Insider.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid and Liverpool are frontrunners to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham.



(Source: BILD) Real Madrid and Liverpool are frontrunners to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham.(Source: BILD) 🚨 Real Madrid and Liverpool are frontrunners to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham.(Source: BILD) https://t.co/e6uj8dAzlj

“Henderson is 31 so he might not have too long left at Anfield, that’s where Bellingham comes in, for me. If you are Bellingham, why would you move anywhere else? Liverpool is a club that is only going one place, up.

“Big clubs will want him but the Reds are doing so, so well."

The former Republic of Ireland international has insisted that the Merseysiders could sign the teenager this summer 'if they want'. Kenny added:

“It’s clear to see why Dortmund are worried because Liverpool is such an attractive prospect. If they put a decent offer in to the player and the club I can see that one coming off. It’s up to Liverpool but if they want him this summer, they can get him.

“Bellingham should probably wait to see what offers come in this summer before signing that deal. I think that’s what might happen.”

Jude Bellingham would be an excellent signing by Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options to choose from in the middle of the park and has regularly rotated his midfield options.

However, the fact that three of their midfielders are of the age of 30 or above means the Reds could look to bolster their midfield ranks soon.

SPORTbible @sportbible Jack Grealish on playing with Jude Bellingham: "I was nowhere near that good... when I was 18, I was on loan at Notts County." Jack Grealish on playing with Jude Bellingham: "I was nowhere near that good... when I was 18, I was on loan at Notts County." 😂 https://t.co/gCMjsG05bH

Bellingham is regarded as one of the finest midfield prospects right now and is also English, which makes him perfect for the Merseyside club.

We will have to wait and see whether the Reds sign the youngster this summer but he looks to be tailor-made for Klopp's system.

