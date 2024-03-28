"If they want to win the title, they have to win games like this" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Liverpool vs Brighton

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to defeat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 in their Premier League fixture at Anfield on Sunday, March 31.

The Reds have won just one out of their last three games across all competitions. This includes a frustrating 4-3 loss after extra time to Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-final before the international break. However, they remain in contention to challenge for the Premier League title. They are second in the table with 64 points from 28 games, behind Arsenal on goal difference (46-39).

In contrast, Brighton have struggled to keep their main players fit and are eighth with 42 points, winning just two out of their last five league games. However, they will be fancying their chances of securing a result against the Reds, having drawn 2-2 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Sutton made his prediction for the game, writing (via BBC Sport):

"There is talk about Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi possibly being the next Liverpool manager when Jurgen Klopp leaves in the summer but this is not really an audition for the the job because the Reds' new sporting director Richard Hughes is supposedly a big fan of his anyway.

"Regardless of where that subplot goes, the Seagulls will definitely fancy their chances on Sunday. Brighton have been a bit of a bogey team for Liverpool recently, especially at Anfield where they have not been beaten since 2019."

He added:

"I can see why this has been such a dangerous fixture for Liverpool because of the way that Brighton play, but if the Reds are anywhere near their best then I still think they will win this time. They have to really. If they want to win the title, they have to win games like this."

He concluded:

"There might be a bit of anger from Liverpool after the way they lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup last time out, and that might help. Mohamed Salah was not at his best in that game, but he has had a couple of weeks to get his fitness levels up and he could make the difference here."

Sutton's Prediction: 3-1

Fernando Torres gives his thoughts on Luis Suarez after scoring in Liverpool charity game

Liverpool icon Fernando Torres has admitted he would have liked to have linked up with Luis Suarez for the Reds.

Torres controversially traded Merseyside for Chelsea back in 2011, despite having become a fan favorite at Anfield. Despite this, the former No. 9 returned for the LFC Legends' charity game against Ajax last Saturday. He also scored in front of the Kop for the first time in 13 years.

In an interview with the club, Torres was asked about what it would have been like to link up with Suarez. He replied, saying (via Rousing the Kop):

“I’ve always been thinking to myself that it would be amazing to play with a player like him. He was coming to Europe full of energy and I think it could work.”

Suarez arrived at Liverpool at the same time as Torres departed on January 31, 2011. The former went on to become one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, leaving behind a similar legacy at Anfield to his Spanish counterpart.