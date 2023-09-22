“If you want we won’t talk about it” – Lionel Messi asked about his ‘size’ by Migue Granados in hilarious interview 

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi was hilariously left stunned after Argentinian comedian Migue Granados asked about his 'size' in a recent interview.

Messi has been interviewed numerous times throughout his storied career, where he has been asked about his clubs, success on the pitch, and family. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could not have been prepared for Granados' unorthodox dark humor.

The 36-year-old has been given the nickname, 'La Comadreja' by his Argentine teammates, which means 'The Weasel' in English (via MARCA). According to rumors circulating in 2022 from players who have shared a dressing room with Messi, it's said that a certain body part of his is not a normal size.

Migue Granados decided to put this to the test during his interview with Lionel Messi, where he said (via OLGA):

"I'm going to ask a question representing my group of absolutely basic male friends."

Messi immediately became flustered before replying:

"Let's see."

Granados continued:

"What? Don't be silly. I can't put you on but I want to. What can be so big that it makes you nervous to talk about it? It says 'stop', I tell you don't stop, you won't be able to make it stop. Basics, basics for men. It goes viral a lot."

A stunned Messi said:

"Ah, I know. I know, come on..."

Fortunately for the Argentina superstar, Granados helped him dodge the question by saying:

"If you want we won't talk about it. We both know well what we're talking about."

The full interview can be watched below:

Lionel Messi addresses the possibility of playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Argentina

Lionel Messi admitted in the aforementioned interview that he isn't thinking about the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the moment.

The Inter Miami ace captained Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory in December, defeating France in the final. Messi scored seven goals and won the Golden Ball; the second of his career.

When asked about the possibility of playing in the next World Cup, Messi replied:

“I’m not thinking about the next World Cup yet, it’s far. About the upcoming Copa America, yes. It’s going to be nice. After that, we will see, depending how I am. The years have passed and we have to see how I feel, I’ll see it day by day. I don’t want to think about the after. I want to enjoy it as much as I can, what I like the most is playing.”

Lionel Messi has made 176 appearances for Argentina, scoring 104 goals. He has also won three major trophies for his country.