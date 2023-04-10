Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes that Roberto Firmino will not be short of suitors when he leaves Liverpool at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Firmino will be available on a free transfer as his Liverpool contract expires in the summer. Many clubs are said to be eyeing a move for him as they deem him good enough to continue at the top level.

The 31-year-old attacker has been one of the Reds’ most influential players during his time at the club. He has scored 109 goals and provided 79 assists in 359 games for them.

Firmino has not been a first-choice attacker for manager Jurgen Klopp this season. He has still scored nine goals and provided four assists in 22 Premier League games this season, with only 12 of those appearances coming as a starter.

The Brazilian showcased his goalscoring instincts over the weekend when he scored the equalizer against Arsenal on Sunday (April 9). His goal gave his team a well-deserved point as they drew 2-2.

After the match, Neville praised Firmino and stated that he will add value to any team he joins. Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, he said:

“Someone is getting a very, very good player. If he wanted to stay in this country, he’d be at another top six club. I think he’s an absolutely sensational player, Roberto Firmino.”

He added:

“What he’s done here at Liverpool has been fantastic. He’s obviously losing a little bit of his physicality, but his skill is still there, his composure is still there, and a lot of teams need a player like that up front.”

“I’ll get emotional” – Roberto Firmino on impending Liverpool exit

Last month, Roberto Firmino reportedly informed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp that he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil about his impending departure, Firmino admitted that he doesn't think much about it as it would otherwise leave him “emotional.” He said:

“I won’t say much, because otherwise I’ll get emotional. Because it’s a beautiful legacy with a beautiful history, at such a big club. I’m very happy and grateful to God for everything we have built here.”

He added:

“But it’s a new situation for me, I’ve never been through it. I’ve been praying a lot for God to keep me and help me in this process. I’m working hard, always ready to help the team, and we’re together until the end. I want to finish well here with my team-mates.”

