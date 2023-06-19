“If he wants Buckingham I’m afraid the king has to leave” – Fans salute England star for his stunning display in 7-0 win over North Macedonia 

England winger Bukayo Saka has been lauded by fans after his masterclass in the Three Lions' 7-0 thrashing of North Macedonia tonight (June 19).

The 21-year-old scored the first hat-trick of his professional career in a captivating performance at Old Trafford. He also became the first and youngest Arsenal player to score a hat trick for the national team since Theo Walcott in 2008.

All three of his goals were excellent but the second was one to cherish. The Gunners attacker chested the ball down on the edge of the box before smashing past North Macedonia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Saka has taken his international tally to 11 goals and seven assists in 28 caps. It comes after a remarkable season with Arsenal in which he hit 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 games across competitions.

Harry Kane (2), Marcus Rashford, and Kalvin Phillips were also on target for Gareth Southgate's side as they romped to victory at Old Trafford. The Three Lions remain perfect on their quest to qualify for the Euros next year.

They are top of Group C and are making massive strides towards the European Championships. Their performance tonight has many touting them as potential winners of next year's tournament in Germany.

However, it was Saka's performance that has made all the headlines and deservedly so. Fans have lauded his outing, with one tweeting:

"Arsenal needs to tear up Saka's new contract and give him a life one, anything he wants, if he wants Buckingham I'm afraid the king has to leave."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Saka's scintillating showing for England against North Macedonia:

Trey @UTDTrey Just impossible for me to hate on Saka, hate that Arsenal have him Just impossible for me to hate on Saka, hate that Arsenal have him

ّ َ @UtdEIIis Saka finishing like that on his right foot at the theatre?? Antony pls tell me you’re watching… Saka finishing like that on his right foot at the theatre?? Antony pls tell me you’re watching…

WelBeast @WelBeast Bukayo Saka scoring a hat track and walking away the match ball in Marcus Rashford's backyard. Conquerer. Bukayo Saka scoring a hat track and walking away the match ball in Marcus Rashford's backyard. Conquerer.

Bhavs @bhavss14 It’s stupidly hilarious how people still try to downplay Bukayo Saka It’s stupidly hilarious how people still try to downplay Bukayo Saka

Red Mans @arsenal_mans 9 Goals, 7 Assists in 21 starts and he’s only 21.



Bukayo Saka 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 9 Goals, 7 Assists in 21 starts and he’s only 21. Bukayo Saka 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/Qw5rCnbnM5

James. @afcjxmes We’ve been telling the world about Bukayo Saka, wonder when they’ll start to listen. We’ve been telling the world about Bukayo Saka, wonder when they’ll start to listen.

England legend Jamie Carragher talks up Saka's connection with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Saka and Alexander-Arnold have struck up a superb partnership.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started the 7-0 mauling of North Macedonia in midfield once again. The Liverpool midfielder is being used in the role by Southgate and has flourished in the past two games.

Former England defender Jamie Carragher likes what he's seeing from Alexander-Arnold and his growing partnership with Saka. He tweeted:

"Trent to Saka is becoming quite a combination."

Alexander-Arnold failed to get on the scoresheet but was impressive throughout. He and Saka worked well in tandem and were standout performers on the night. The versatile Liverpool defender provided one assist and made one key pass.

He also completed five of six long ball attempts and could be a long-term fixture in Southgate's midfield. Jurgen Klopp may also consider the 24-year-old for the role at Anfield as he continues to perform well for England.

The duo will now rest until the pre-season starts with their clubs in July. They head into the break after magnificent performances for the Three Lions.

