“If that's what he wants to do with his money” - Ex-Premier League star gives honest opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo buying stake in Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham has provided his opinion on rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo looking to buy a stake in the club. The 40-year-old Al-Nassr star is said to be keen to dip his toe in football club ownership as he nears the end of his playing career.

Premier League legend Sheringham played for Manchester United like Cristiano Ronaldo, but has shared his wariness at the state of things at the club as a red flag for the Portuguese forward doing business with them. He revealed to casinoapps.com that he does not think the Portugal international should buy a stake in the club due to its instability.

"I don't think Ronaldo will be getting involved in Manchester United, not as a first involvement as someone going into a football club. I think he'll be going to Portugal and getting a little club there to get some sort of experience. If that's what he wants to do with his money, who knows? It's just one thing after another with Man United and when results aren't going great for you as well, it all escalates tenfold, doesn't it?"

Cristiano Ronaldo was earlier linked with the purchase of LaLiga outfit Valencia, with his relationship with owner Peter Lim cited as a key factor. The former Real Madrid and Juventus star has, however, not openly declared his intention to own a football club, as of yet.

Manchester United was bought by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS Group in 2023, with the British billionaire gaining full sporting control with a 25% stake. The club could be open to selling more stakes, particularly to a former player of the standing of Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a key player for Saudi giants Al-Nassr, having helped his side pick up a convincing win over rivals Al-Hilal last week. Despite his age, the forward has scored 21 times in 25 league appearances for the Knights of Najd this season.

When Cristiano Ronaldo delivered his verdict on INEOS' Manchester United management

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a vocal personality and did not shy away when he commented about Manchester United under the INEOS Group. The forward pointed out in an interview with Rio Ferdinand in 2024 that the new owners know what must be done to ensure the club's progress.

"They need to rebuild everything, in my opinion … the club needs time to rebuild because it’s still one of the best clubs in the world, but they need to change. They understand that this is the only way. I believe that the future will be bright. I believe, but they don’t depend only on the talents. They have to rebuild from the bottom. If not, they cannot compete. It will be impossible.”

Ronaldo left the club after a falling out with then-manager Erik ten Hag and the club's management back in 2022. His contract was terminated by mutual consent and he left to join Al-Nassr in January 2023, following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United have come under different owners since his comments on Ferdinand's Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking over. The Red Devils have won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup since, and have appointed a former teammate of his, Ruben Amorim, as head coach.

