“If he wants to sleep with someone, you have to say yes” – Zambia women’s team coach Bruce Mwape accused of sexual misconduct by players

Zambia women's national team coach Bruce Mwape has been accused of sexual misconduct by the team's players. Some of them, who preferred to remain unnamed, claimed that the coach sleeps with players of the team.

One unnamed player told the Guardian regarding the matter:

“If he [Mwape] wants to sleep with someone, you have to say yes. It’s normal that the coach sleeps with the players in our team.”

One source, close to the players, said (as per the Guardian):

“They are being threatened with punitive action if they dare say anything about what happened. The federation is turning a blind eye because the women have had good results. It’s their way to show to the public and the authorities success and a good image. But behind the scenes, it’s very ugly.”

Bruce Mwape was appointed as Zambia's women's team's coach back in 2018. He became the first coach to help the team secure qualification for the Women's World Cup.

While the team is making history on the field, Mwape's reputation seems damaged off it.

FAZ commented on the allegations against Zambia coach Bruce Mwape

FIFA is reportedly aware of the allegations of sexual misconduct against Zambia coach Bruce Mwape. The governing body has asked the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to carry out an investigation on the matter.

A FIFA spokesperson, though, refused to make any definitive comments on the issue. The Guardian sent a series of questions to FAZ to address the situation regarding Mwape. Adrian Kashala, FAZ's general secretary, said (via The Guardian):

“Although we have no record of official complaints from anyone on the allegations, we consider these allegations very serious and have opened an inquiry into the matter."

He added:

“We shall collaborate with the Zambia Police Service and other relevant stakeholders in dealing with this matter.”

Andrew Kamanga, FAZ president, meanwhile, said that the investigation on the matter has been handed to Zambian Police Services and FIFA. This is because they want to avoid any sort of bias.

Poll : 0 votes