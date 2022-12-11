"If it wasn’t for him" - England manager Gareth Southgate sends message to Harry Kane after penalty miss against France

England manager Gareth Southgate has defended skipper Harry Kane after his missed penalty knocked the Three Lions out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a 2-1 loss against reigning champions France. The English manager asked the media not to single out one player for the disastrous result, saying they "win and lose as a team."

England had a fair few chances against France, but their best possible opportunity to draw level came from the penalty spot in the last 10 minutes of regulation time.

The Tottenham Hotspur goalscorer converted his first penalty in the first half to nullify France's lead and found himself facing his club teammate Hugo Lloris standing in front of the goal again. This time, however, the England international blasted the ball over the top of the goal, giving the 2018 champions another chance to soak up the pressure and safeguard their slender lead.

Defending his prolific goalscorer and asking the England fans to feel proud of the team's efforts as they gave their best on the pitch, Southgate said that England could not have reached here without Kane.

He said via UK METRO:

''We win and lose as a team, we let a couple of goals in and missed a few chances. He’s been incredible for us and reliable in those situations, we wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for him.''

The 52-year-old manager believes they were the better side in the game and had ample opportunities to bury the game had they been converted into goals. He added:

"In the key moments, you’re playing a high-level game where chances are created. Most of the time, we were in the right place, and we had more shots at goal than France. We were here to try and win the tournament, and we had the belief we could. We showed in our performance against the reigning champion we could have done.''

The 2020 Euro finalists were amongst the favorites to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. However, a shocking loss on Saturday, December 10, forced England to join Brazil and Portugal on their way home despite being within touching distance of the competition's semifinals.

'He is not an elite coach' - England fans slam Gareth Southgate after getting knocked out of the quarterfinals by France

England fans hit out at their manager Gareth Southgate for not using the players well against France, eventually knocking them out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

France scored two past the Three Lions on Saturday night, and while a Harry Kane penalty halved the deficit, the Frenchmen held on to qualify for the semis, where they will now face Morocco on December 13.

English fans have not held back since the defeat, asking the English football federation to remove Southgate from the manager's post. Southgate's decision to keep Marcus Rashford on the bench in such a crucial match was one of the key decisions that fans have criticized Southgate for.

Here are some of the responses from English fans after the defeat:

With the final four teams now decided, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has finally reached its business end. Apart from the first semifinal clash between France and Morocco on December 13, the second semis match will see Argentina lock horns with Croatia on December 14.

