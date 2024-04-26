"If it wasn’t Messi, we’d be like, yeah, okay, whatever" - Pundit slams MLS and Inter Miami fans for overhyping Lionel Messi's goals for the club

Pundit and former USMNT International Alexi Lalas has slammed the MLS and Inter Miami fans for overhyping Lionel Messi's goals in the USA.

Since he left Paris Saint-Germain and moved across the pond, the legendary Argentine has been the best player in Florida. His superstardom has attracted numerous fans to Miami, but it is his impressive performances on the pitch that has truly catapulted the club.

He led them to win the Leagues Cup last season, while guiding them to within touching distance of the US Open Cup. While Inter Miami were unable to reach the MLS playoffs last season, Lionel Messi looks set to take them there this season, as they sit on top of the Supporters' Shield standings.

Lionel Messi has scored seven goals and provided three assists in six league games for Miami this season, and he looks set to continue in this vein of form. However, Alexi Lalas thinks his goals have been overhyped by the league and Miami fans.

The former footballer told State of the Union podcast (via InterMiamiNews):

“He is incredible, and this was such an interesting game because the goals that we have now started to associate him with MLS, we’ve been doing it for years with Barcelona and Argentina, we’re associating with these magical moments. And yet both of these goals were nothing."

Lalas continued:

"If it wasn’t Messi, we’d be like, yeah, okay, whatever, he just scored a penalty and then a broken play that he did finish off. But, the greatness is in that Messi is doing this and he’s doing it consistently and for this team in pink, each and every time they go out, they’re must-see TV."

The pundit concluded:

"And more often than not, they are delivering. And individually, when it comes to Messi right now, he is on a torrid pace and if he were to keep this up, we would see a historic production.”

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi will not use age as a factor for retirement

After a lengthy football career, legendary playmaker Lionel Messi is arguably in the his final stages at a professional level. However, the 36-year-old has noted that age will not be a factor when he decides to retire.

The Inter Miami superstar told the Big Time podcast (via The Daily Star):

"I know that the moment I feel that I am no longer performing, that I am no longer enjoying it or helping my teammates (I will retire). I am very self-critical. I know when I am doing well, when I am not, when I play well and when I play poorly. When I feel it's time to take that step, I will do it without thinking about age."

Lionel Messi has opted to continue his career at Inter Miami, and it is widely expected that this will be his last club before he hangs his boots.