“If he will come for free and Real Madrid will pay 75% of his salary, why not?” - Jose Mourinho on signing Los Blancos star on loan at Fenerbahce

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has indicated that he would be open to taking Los Blancos youngster Arda Guler on loan at Fenerbahce. The Portuguese manager has recently been appointed the Istanbul-based side's coach and has been tasked with returning them to the top of the league.

The 19-year-old joined Los Blancos last summer from his boyhood club Fenerbahce. The midfielder played 51 games for the Yellow Canaries and scored nine goals, setting up 10 ahead of the move.

While he has not had a lot of game time he has pitched in with six goals from 12 appearances in his debut season in the Spanish capital.

When asked about a potential loan deal to bring the talented midfielder back to Istanbul, Mourinho cheekily replied (via Madrid Xtra):

"Work with Arda Güler? He is very talented, but we have to be honest. He plays in Madrid. If he wants to come... He loves the club, he grew up here. If he will come 'for free' and Real Madrid will pay 75% of his salary, why not? (laughs)”

The former Real Madrid coach has just been signed on a two-year deal to the Turkish giants and will hope he can use his connections to secure talents on loan. He will hope he can build a team that ends Fenerbahce's 10-year wait to win their domestic league.

A look at Jose Mourinho's time at Real Madrid

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho spent three years at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013. He was brought in after his Champions League success with Inter Milan and tasked with winning La Decima (Los Blancos tenth Champions League crown).

The outspoken manager won the Copa Del Rey in his first season at the club but failed to win La Liga thanks to Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona team. In his second season, he made amends and lifted the 2011-12 league title with a record-breaking 100 points but still failed to win the prize he was hired to win.

The Portuguese's final season saw a marked decline in the team's performance and he was sacked in June. Mourinho's time with Real Madrid will be remembered for the intensity and drama he brought, especially to El Classico. He remains a beloved figure in Madrid and still speaks warmly of his time in the Spanish capital.