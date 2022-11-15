 “If we win, I let the hairdresser shave me or do something to me” – Barcelona superstar makes bold claim ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has boldly stated that he would shave his head if Spain go on to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Pedri is one of seven Barcelona players named in Luis Enrique’s 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup. Widely hailed as one of the best young players in the world, 19-year-old Pedri is expected to feature in every game for Enrique at the upcoming World Cup.

Playing in his first-ever FIFA World Cup, Pedri is very much looking forward to going the distance with Spain. Such is his excitement, that the midfielder has already vouched to sacrifice his precious hair if La Roja reach their objective. In an interview with Marca, Pedri revealed:

“If we win, I let the hairdresser shave me or do something to me.”

“We have a young team that really wants to do well and win. That is reflected on the field in every game we play. Instead of going against our youth, I think it's an aspect that will go in our favour.”

Pedri has been in stunning form for Barcelona in the 2022-23 season, not only dictating the game from the middle but also popping up with important goals. The midfielder, from Tenerife, has featured in 19 games for the club across competitions this season, scoring thrice.

Barcelona star Pedri admits that representing Spain at World Cup is a dream come true

Having earned plenty of praise for his performances in the European Championship in 2021, Pedri is preparing to take the world by storm in Qatar. Speaking to Marca, Pedri claimed that he always dreamt of playing at the World Cup, adding that he was enthusiastic about making a tangible impact.

The former Los Palmas man stated:

“It's a dream for me to be able to play it. Being here is really crazy. The truth is that I face it with great enthusiasm, the same as when I played the European Championship or the Olympic Games.”

Pedri’s Spain have been placed in Group E alongside Germany, Costa Rica, and Japan. They kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a clash against Costa Rica on November 23.

