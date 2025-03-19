"If we win the titles they have ahead of us, one of us will win it" - Lamine Yamal believes him or Barcelona mate will win Ballon d'Or

Lamine Yamal has claimed that he or Raphinha could win the 2025 Ballon d’Or if Barcelona win trophies this season. Yamal added that he doesn't mind who wins the award as he only wants to enjoy playing football.

The comments come on the back of La Blaugrana's most balanced campaign in recent times. In an interview with Diario Sport, the Spaniard spoke about himself and Raphina's chances of clinching the prestigious award.

Yamal said (via GOAL):

"We haven’t talked about that. If we win the titles they have ahead of us, one of us will win it, whoever it is. I’m very happy for Raphinha, I always tell him his change has been incredible and he’s having a great time. The Ballon d’Or does not worry me."

He added:

"I go out to enjoy myself and not think about this. I want to enjoy and have a good time, play football, which is what I do best, and not think about these things."

The duo are arguably strong contenders for the award going by their individual performances and Barcelona's decent run across competitions this season. In the 2024-25 La Liga campaign, Barca are currently at the top of the standings despite having a game in hand.

Hansi Flick's squad also recently booked their spot in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. In the 2024-25 Copa del Rey, Barca are one victory away from reaching the final.

How has Raphinha and Yamal performed this season at Barcelona this season amid the Ballon d’Or talks?

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Individually, Yamal and Raphinha have been lethal and extraordinary in attack for Barcelona this season. The duo have also been able to combine remarkably to deliver key numbers in attack for Flick's squad.

However, the Brazilian has scored more goals and registered more assists than the Spaniard. In 42 games, Raphinha has bagged 27 goals and 20 assists. Meanwhile, Yamal has 13 goals and has delivered 17 assists in 38 appearances this season.

Raphinha's attacking performance could give him an edge over Yamal in the power rankings. However, Yamal who is just 17 years old and has more time in the footballing world to win the award, which is highly referenced among players.

