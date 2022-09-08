"If Wolves saw the game tonight, they cannot stop laughing probably" - Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool need to re-invent themselves after 4-1 UCL defeat to Napoli

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has called for his team to reinvent themselves following their Champions League embarrassment at Napoli.

Last season’s Champions League finalists Liverpool traveled to Napoli for their Group A opener on Wednesday night (September 7). The hosts came charging out of the gates and caught the Reds off-guard, going 3-0 up before the half-time whistle. Napoli scored another goal couple of minutes into the second half before Luis Diaz could restore some pride for the visitors.

The game ultimately ended 4-1 in Napoli’s favor, marking one of the worst defeats under Klopp. After the match, the German coach rued over his team’s embarrassing display, claiming that their upcoming Premier League opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers might be laughing at their expense. He said (via Anfield Watch):

“If Wolves saw the game tonight, they cannot stop laughing probably.”

The former Borussia Dortmund coach further added (via Anfield Watch):

“We have to re-invent ourselves. There are a lot of things lacking.”

Liverpool, who are currently seventh in the Premier League standings after six matchdays, take on Wolves at Anfield on Saturday (September 10).

Jurgen Klopp not worried about his Liverpool future

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea fell to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League Group E opening fixture on Tuesday (September 6). Hours later, he was relieved of his responsibilities as manager of the football club.

Jurgen Klopp has led his side to an even more shocking outcome, but the German mastermind is not worried about his future.

When asked whether or not he feared that he would endure the same fate as Tuchel, Klopp claimed that Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group had a different working philosophy. He said (via RTE):

“Not really but who knows. The difference obviously (is) they are different kind of owners.

“Our owners are rather calm and expect from me to sort the situation and not thinking that someone else should sort it. That’s how they always saw it and on the day when they change their thoughts then they might tell me.”

Klopp has been in charge of the Merseysiders since October 2015. He has thus far managed the Anfield outfit 387 times, helping them to one Premier League title, one Champions League trophy, and an FA Cup, amongst other honors.

