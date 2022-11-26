“If he won the lottery he’d eat the ticket to keep it safe” – Twitter trolls Gareth Southgate as England get dominated by USA during 0-0 draw in FIFA World Cup game

Fans trolled Gareth Southgate on Twitter after England's 0-0 draw against the United States at the FIFA World Cup.

The focal point of the criticism against Southgate was his decision to bring on Jordan Henderson while the game was in a stalemate. Many opined that the England manager should have brought on Phil Foden instead.

Southgate's reluctance to bring on Foden has drawn criticism for a while now. The game against the USA once again drew backlash from fans. Many were left baffled by his substitutions and accused Southgate of making a team full of talented players play boring football.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter, trolling England manager Gareth Southgate after the goalless draw against the United States in the FIFA World Cup.

Caution: Some tweets contain the use of offensive words.

👺 @29_CMBJ Making the nation watch 90 minutes of Southgate ball is far worse than any human rights abuses we accuse Qatar of Making the nation watch 90 minutes of Southgate ball is far worse than any human rights abuses we accuse Qatar of

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Every single person that watched the game could see that Foden had to come on for Mount except Southgate.



He is the reason this talented England squad will never win anything. Every single person that watched the game could see that Foden had to come on for Mount except Southgate.He is the reason this talented England squad will never win anything.

Husam 👑 @DonHusam6

Southgate MUST pay for his crimes against the beautiful sport. YOU NEED A GOAL AGAINST FUCKING USA AND YOU BRING ON JORDAN HENDERSONSouthgate MUST pay for his crimes against the beautiful sport. YOU NEED A GOAL AGAINST FUCKING USA AND YOU BRING ON JORDAN HENDERSON 😭😭😭😭Southgate MUST pay for his crimes against the beautiful sport.

Breezy 🇵🇹🐐 @BreezyUTD This a prime example of why the England national team will never succeed under Southgate.



He has no idea what his squad is actually capable of This a prime example of why the England national team will never succeed under Southgate.He has no idea what his squad is actually capable of

Ed Malyon @eaamalyon Gareth Southgate driving a Ferrari at 15mph here Gareth Southgate driving a Ferrari at 15mph here

Calfreezy @Calfreezy I’ve just spent £20,000 on a watch party to see England draw 0-0, Gareth Southgate I’m sending my invoice I’ve just spent £20,000 on a watch party to see England draw 0-0, Gareth Southgate I’m sending my invoice

Paddy Power @paddypower England looking a bit sluggish and slow in midfield. Gareth Southgate has the solution: bring on Jordan Henderson. England looking a bit sluggish and slow in midfield. Gareth Southgate has the solution: bring on Jordan Henderson.

Rants 🇳🇱 @rantsnbants Man need to leave Mount & Southgate in a Qatari prison! Man need to leave Mount & Southgate in a Qatari prison!

jamz🥷🏾 @jamzinhoo That was probably a lot of Americans first time watching football imagine how boring they found it ffsss, Southgate has killed off a generation of future American footballers That was probably a lot of Americans first time watching football imagine how boring they found it ffsss, Southgate has killed off a generation of future American footballers😭😭

🇧🇷 @Gideoomatic Southgate getting dominated for 80% of the game despite having the superior team and talent Southgate getting dominated for 80% of the game despite having the superior team and talent https://t.co/QglBBIbCQw

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan This is crap. Do something, Southgate - fast. This is crap. Do something, Southgate - fast.

frank @frankmoofia what southgate has done to england is worst than what most politicians have done to this country. one of the great national outlets of joy hope an collective ecstacy has been replaced with misery cowardry and terrorism. he may never see prison but his soul is well behind bars. what southgate has done to england is worst than what most politicians have done to this country. one of the great national outlets of joy hope an collective ecstacy has been replaced with misery cowardry and terrorism. he may never see prison but his soul is well behind bars.

cants @cantseyy Southgate is cautious and stupid. If he won the lottery he'd eat the ticket to keep it safe.



Make history and sack him immediately. Southgate is cautious and stupid. If he won the lottery he'd eat the ticket to keep it safe.Make history and sack him immediately.

Namor’s Whore @CasaDupre I heard Gareth Southgate has CBD oil in his bag @qatar I heard Gareth Southgate has CBD oil in his bag @qatar

The Three Lions currently have four points from their first two group games and are at the top of Group B. Their penultimate group game will take place on November 29 as Southgate's side will take on Wales.

Roy Keane and Gary Neville in disagreement over England manager Gareth Southgate during FIFA World Cup clash against USA

England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Gareth Southgate

Speaking on ITV ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash against the USA, Roy Keane said England manager Gareth Southgate should have named Jack Grealish and Phil Foden in the starting XI against the United States. He said (via Mirror):

“They’ve had a good start, six goals. I never believe all that nonsense about team spirit; I never hear a manager or in the media say there’s a bad spirit in the group. There should be after the game and three or four days, they look happy, playing game of darts, they’re going to be upbeat. The most important thing is winning football matches, lets see if they’ll laugh in a couple of weeks.”

Neville disagreed with his former Manchester United teammate's notion and said:

“In a tournament when you’ve got 26 players, 15 of them on the bench, eight of them might not even play, you do need a good group. It can bring [the] group down, but the lads who are not playing [are] as important as the lads who are playing."

Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 102 votes