“If he won the lottery he’d eat the ticket to keep it safe” – Twitter trolls Gareth Southgate as England get dominated by USA during 0-0 draw in FIFA World Cup game

Fans trolled Gareth Southgate on Twitter after England's 0-0 draw against the United States at the FIFA World Cup.
The focal point of the criticism against Southgate was his decision to bring on Jordan Henderson while the game was in a stalemate. Many opined that the England manager should have brought on Phil Foden instead.
Southgate's reluctance to bring on Foden has drawn criticism for a while now. The game against the USA once again drew backlash from fans. Many were left baffled by his substitutions and accused Southgate of making a team full of talented players play boring football.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter, trolling England manager Gareth Southgate after the goalless draw against the United States in the FIFA World Cup.
Caution: Some tweets contain the use of offensive words.
The Three Lions currently have four points from their first two group games and are at the top of Group B. Their penultimate group game will take place on November 29 as Southgate's side will take on Wales.
Roy Keane and Gary Neville in disagreement over England manager Gareth Southgate during FIFA World Cup clash against USA
Speaking on ITV ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash against the USA, Roy Keane said England manager Gareth Southgate should have named Jack Grealish and Phil Foden in the starting XI against the United States. He said (via Mirror):
“They’ve had a good start, six goals. I never believe all that nonsense about team spirit; I never hear a manager or in the media say there’s a bad spirit in the group. There should be after the game and three or four days, they look happy, playing game of darts, they’re going to be upbeat. The most important thing is winning football matches, lets see if they’ll laugh in a couple of weeks.”
Neville disagreed with his former Manchester United teammate's notion and said:
“In a tournament when you’ve got 26 players, 15 of them on the bench, eight of them might not even play, you do need a good group. It can bring [the] group down, but the lads who are not playing [are] as important as the lads who are playing."
Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup
Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022?
England
USA
Wales
Iran
102 votes