"If we had not been world champions I would no longer be here" - Lionel Messi makes massive claim on Argentina retirement

Lionel Messi has admitted he would have likely retired from international duty if Argentina had failed to win the FIFA World Cup last year.

Messi followed in the footsteps of La Abiceleste icon Diego Maradona by winning the illustrious trophy in Qatar. He captained his troops to glory in the Middle East, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games.

However, there was a ton of uncertainty over Messi's future with Argentina heading into the World Cup. He had even claimed that it would be his last tournament with the national team but of course, that hasn't been the case.

Lionel Messi, 36, has confessed that he would have called time on his international playing career if he didn't win the World Cup. He said (via Football Daily):

“I knew it could be my last World Cup. To be honest, I think that if we had not been world champions I would no longer be here in the national team.”

The new Inter Miami attacker went on to explain why he has decided to continue playing for Argentina. He admits he is cherishing the moment:

"But now being a World Champion, I can't leave the national team. I have to enjoy all of this. But back then, it was like I enjoyed and at the same time I had enormous peace of mind and confidence in the group we had."

Lionel Messi stole the show in Qatar and finished the campaign with the Golden Ball award. He scored a brace in a 3-3 draw with France in the final before Argentina went on to win the tournament on penalties.

However, the iconic forward isn't stopping there as he looks ahead to the future with the world champions. The Copa America is next year and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner seems to be gunning for more glory with Abiceleste.

Alexis Mac Allister was eager for Lionel Messi to continue with Argentina

Alexis Mac Allister is delighted Messi triumphed in Qatar.

Alexis Mac Allister told The Athletic earlier this year that he and the rest of his Argentine teammates were pushing for Lionel Messi to continue his international career. The legendary forward was still to decide over his future at the time, but his fellow countrymen were clear in their stance:

"We don’t want him to leave the national team. He said he was going to be his last World Cup but we don’t want that. We want him to stay with us. He knows it. So let’s see what happens."

Mac Allister added that he was pleased Messi had finally won the World Cup, the one trophy evading his glistening trophy cabinet:

“He deserves it. It was the only trophy he was missing and now he has it. I’m really glad to be part of this, to help him and the team to get that trophy."

Messi will be touching 39 years of age by the time the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes around. However, there is no doubt that Argentina will be keen for him to be part of their defense of the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

