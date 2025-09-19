"If you’re not taking risks you’re doing something wrong" - Manchester United star sends message to Marcus Rashford after his brace for Barcelona

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has sent a message to Marcus Rashford following his brace for Barcelona last night. The Englishman scored twice in the Catalans' opening UEFA Champions League game against Newcastle United in a 2-1 win at St. James Park. Since coach Ruben Amorim took over the helm at Manchester United, Marcus Rashford has not been in his plans. After a loan period at Aston Villa last season, Rashford signed for Barcelona in a one-year loan deal with an option to buy. The English winger's brace against Newcastle marks the first time he officially scored for the Catalans, after making five appearances for them across competitions. After his exceptional performance for Barcelona, his former Manchester United teammate, Bruno Fernandes, sent him an encouraging message on social media. Fernandes commented on one of Rashford's posts, including his celebration pictures from last night. He shared a GIF image of the Englishman himself, which said:&quot;If you’re not taking risks you’re doing something wrong.&quot;Fernandes and Rashford have shared the pitch 215 times for Manchester United, recording 26 joint-goal participations. With Lamine Yamal out injured, it remains to be seen if the Englishman gets more chances to prove himself at Barcelona, which could lead him to sign for the LaLiga giants permanently.Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford opens up after scoring brace for Barcelona against Newcastle United in the UCL UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 - Source: GettyIn a post-match interview with TNT Sports (h/t Sky Sports), Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford shared his thoughts after his remarkable performance against the Magpies. He said: &quot;I'm learning a lot, it's a new style of football. But it's making me a better player. Honestly, it's an amazing experience. I've always been a huge admirer of Barcelona, every player my age has watched them play, it's amazing football.&quot;The Red Devils loanee also mentioned he would like to stay at Barca for many more seasons and that he would like to win the UEFA Champions League with them. &quot;As many [seasons] as possible. We will see. I have to focus on trying to do my job and trying to help the team in whichever way I can,&quot; he said. &quot;For sure, everybody dreams of winning the Champions League. Now I'm at Barcelona, the dream is with them. I hope we can win the tournament, there's some very good confidence. Hopefully we can go game by game and keep improving as a team,&quot; he added.The Catalan giants were knocked out of the UCL semi-final last season after a 7-6 aggregate loss to Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Manchester United did not qualify for the competition this season. They lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final and ranked 15th in the Premier League table.