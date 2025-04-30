"If you’ve got a pi**ed off Messi on your hands, look out" - Ex-MLS star sends warning to Vancouver ahead of clash against Inter Miami

Lionel Messi will lead Inter Miami in their CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final second leg against Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday, April 30. In the build-up to the game, former MLS star Alexi Lalas has sent out a warning to Vancouver, as per The Mirror.

Ad

Lalas, who was a centre-back during his playing days, represented the USA in the 1994 World Cup held on home soil. Speaking on the State of the Union podcast, ahead of the second leg clash, he stated (via The Mirror):

“Don’t poke the bear. And now he’s rested, so we’re gonna see. It could be a long night, ultimately, for Vancouver."

Ad

Trending

During the first leg, Messi was booed by the Vancouver fans at BC Place stadium as the Herons suffered a 2-0 loss. Lalas believes the boos will certainly charge up Messi and could prove fatal for Vancouver. He added:

“Vancouver's really just got to play this smart, and they have the quality to be able to do that. But man, oh man, if you’ve got a pi**ed off Messi on your hands, look out.”

Ad

While heading towards the tunnel, he was also mocked by the opposition fans. One fan even waved a Cristiano Ronaldo jersey toward him.

Inter Miami have previously nullified a two-goal deficit in their quarter-final clash against Los Angeles FC and will be hoping to replicate the same heroics in their upcoming game.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami eye Champions Cup

After the loss to Vancouver, Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba were rested for the league game against FC Dallas. After receiving a proper period of rest, they are expected to fire on all cylinders against Vancouver.

Ad

Securing a place in the final would present them with an opportunity to add a new feather to their crown. A bonus is that the Argentine legend has been in great form in the cup competition. He has six goal contributions (five goals, one assist) in six games so far.

Apart from the cup, Miami also have a chance of winning the domestic league this term. They currently occupy the fifth position in the MLS Eastern Conference table and have accumulated 18 points from nine fixtures. The side has lost only once till now, winning five and drawing the remaining three games. They are four points behind Eastern Conference leaders Cincinnati.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More