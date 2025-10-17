“If you’ve lost 3 in a row and you wear the Liverpool shirt, you have to react” - Arne Slot reacts when asked about Salah’s form

Liverpool manager Arne Slot wants a reaction from Mohamed Salah and other players after three successive losses. The manager admitted that the motivation should not be because of the opponents, but to get the club back to their best form.

Ad

Speaking to the media ahead of the Manchester United game, Slot wants his Liverpool players to deliver on the pitch from the start to the end of the match, hinting that this was not the case in the last three games. He added that they managed to react well to going behind in the two Premier League games, but were unable to get over the line. He said (via LiverpoolECHO)

"I think it should not matter who we play on Sunday. If you've lost 3 in a row and you wear the LFC shirt you have to react. The players give it all every game first to last minute, in three games we had to come back from a goal down, did it twice but we lost. There should always be a reaction, not only from Mo but all."

Ad

Trending

Mohamed Salah has scored two goals and assisted as many times in his seven Premier League matches this season. He scored twice in the FIFA World Cup qualifier for Egypt against Djibouti during the international break and is coming back with some confidence.

Talking about his record signing Isak, Slot added:

"He has had five or six weeks of pre-season which is normal. Fitness wise he is close to the level and we can judge in a fair way from now on. I know how this industry works, if he plays twice and doesn't score, that's not what you want. But he didn't and I think his pre-season has maybe finished now, he has played a few games, 70-80 mins. So let's see where he is."

Ad

Alexander Isak is yet to open his account for Liverpool in the Premier League after his £125 million move in the summer. He has scored in his lone Carabao Cup game, but has not scored in his five games in the league and UEFA Champions League combined.

Liverpool manager on facing Manchester United

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted that he is looking forward to facing Manchester United this weekend. The Dutchman believes that the match taking place at Anfield will help, as the fans can help motivate the players, and said:

Ad

"I look forward even more to Man Utd, I know how special of a game it is. The most watched all over the world, so special to be a part of it, we have to be at our best. United had a better start than table is showing, so very interesting game, especially as it's at Anfield. The fans have always been supportive. A team that lost 3 in a row, we need to be ready but the fans need to and will help us."

Liverpool are second in the Premier League table, while Manchester United sit 10th after seven matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More