Iker Casillas delivers 'incredible' verdict on Liverpool star after 4-0 win over Manchester United

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah was singled out for praise by Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas after his complete performance against Manchester United. The Egyptian was on a barren run of six games but was back to his best as they beat the Red Devils 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday, 19 April.

The gap in standards between the two of English football's fiercest rivals has reached an all-time high. Liverpool defeated Manchester United 5-0 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in October. United were equally poor at Anfield in the management of Ralf Rangnick.

Their incompetent defense was put to the sword by the home side's attackers, especially Salah. Former Spain goalkeeper Casillas, who was also keeping an eye on the contest, could not stop but gush over the 29-year-old's brilliance. He singled out the right-winger in his tweet and said:

"Amazing player @MoSalah!! Incredible!!"

The Liverpool forward put his blistering pace on display early on in the game. He ran behind Manchester United's backline to set up Luis Diaz for an easy tap-in in the fifth minute. A few minutes later, Sadio Mane played a brilliant lob pass to send Salah through one-on-one against David De Gea. The Egyptian finished expertly to double the Reds' lead.

Manchester United had no clue how to stop the onslaught as Klopp's side added another goal to their lead with Mane getting on the scoresheet. In the final minutes of the second-half, substitute Diogo Jota sent Salah through against de Gea again.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Mohamed Salah is the first player in Premier League history to score 5 goals against Manchester United in a single season. Alive. 5 - Mohamed Salah is the first player in Premier League history to score 5 goals against Manchester United in a single season. Alive. https://t.co/UfHPTbxaal

The same result meant no mistakes were made by the Liverpool forward as he secured his brace and the Reds' fourth of the night. He scored a hat-trick in their 5-0 win in October and took his tally to five goals against the Red Devils this season.

Manchester United announce Erik ten Hag after Liverpool thrashing

Just two days after the Reds comfortably cruised past them, Manchester United have announced the signing of their new manager, Erik ten Hag. The Ajax boss will be in the Old Trafford dugout from the summer and joins on a three-year deal with an option for a fourth.

In his four-year stay with the Eredevisie club, he has helped them win two Dutch top-flight titles and the KNVB Beker Cup twice as well. His most remarkable achievement is seen as the Champions League semi-final run in the 2018-19 season. Ajax dumped Real Madrid and Juventus in the knockouts but were eliminated by Tottenham Hotspur. The Dutch outfit reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1997.

It is being suggested that Steve McClaren, Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant, is set to make a return to the dugout at ten Hag's request. The two met at FC Twente where the Dutchman was McClaren's assistant. Mitchell van der Gaag is also expected to accompany ten Hag as his assistant.

