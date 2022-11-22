Iker Casillas reacts to Argentina's shock 2022 FIFA World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia

Legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, 22 November.

Argentina, who Lionel Messi captained, headed into their opening fixture of the tournament in Qatar, heavily expected to beat the Saudis.

La Albiceleste took the lead in the 10th minute when Messi struck from the penalty spot.

However, Saudi Arabia fought back and equalized in the 48th minute through Saleh Alshehri's fine effort.

Herve Renard's side then shocked Lionel Scaloni's side with a wonderful winner in the 53rd minute after Salem Aldashawari fired home a sublime strike.

This is the first time the South Americans have lost a match in which Messi has scored in since 2009.

It also brings Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run to an end in groundbreaking fashion.

Casillas, who won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 with Spain, reacted to the shocking result, tweeting:

"Surprise in Qatar!"

Many are deeming it to be the biggest shock in FIFA World Cup history as the Saudis currently sit outside the top 50 ranked nations in international football.

Meanwhile, La Albiceleste are among the favorites to win the trophy but have got their campaign off to a nightmare start.

The Saudis will celebrate with a public holiday on Wednesday, 23 November, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman marking the incredible win over Argentina.

Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina's shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their FIFA World Cup opener

Disappointment for Messi

Messi has reacted to his side's disappointing defeat to Saudi Arabia, explaining that the team must regroup and show their unity.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker alluded to the fact that his side had not suffered a defeat in 36 games before the loss in their World Cup opener.

He said (via Roy Nemer):

"There are no excuses. We have to be more united than ever. This group is strong and has shown it. It's a situation we haven't gone through in a long time. Now we have to show that this is a real group."

La Albiceleste next face Mexico on Saturday, 26 November in what is now a must-win game for Messi and co.

Their final group game comes against Poland on Wednesday, 30 November.

However, Argentina can take comfort from the fact that Spain lost their opening fixture 1-0 to Switzerland in 2010 but went on to win the FIFA World Cup.

