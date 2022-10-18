Iker Casillas unhappy that Real Madrid superstar didn't secure podium finish for 2022 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas was unhappy with Thibaut Courtois finishing outside the top three of the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

The Belgian goalkeeper finished seventh in the rankings. However, he did win the Yashin award handed to the best goalkeeper of the season.

Courtois was crucial to Real Madrid's stunning run in the UEFA Champions League last season. He made a record 59 saves throughout the campaign and an unprecedented nine saves in the final against Liverpool.

The Belgian also helped Los Blancos win the Supercopa de Espana and the La Liga title.

However, he couldn't make it to the podium finish, which annoyed Casillas. The legendary goalkeeper tweeted:

"I'm happy for @thibautcourtois ! By far he is the BEST GOALKEEPER in the WORLD. What I'm not happy about is not having put him on the final podium for that #BallonDor. I still don't understand what those who choose this award are based on."

Karim Benzema won the prestigious award after registering 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances for Real Madrid last season in all competitions.

Sadio Mane finished second in the rankings with Kevin de Bruyne finishing third. The former had 28 goal contributions in 51 matches, helping Liverpool win the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. He also helped Senegal win the AFCON trophy.

De Bruyne, meanwhile, had 33 goal contributions in 45 matches as he was crucial in Manchester City winning their fourth Premier League title in five years.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on not being on the Ballon d'Or podium

The Belgian goalkeeper himself wasn't too pleased with finishing seventh in the Ballon d'Or rankings.

He believes that he did enough with Real Madrid to be in the top three at least as he said (via Evening Standard):

“I’m very happy for Karim Benzema. I’m not saying I would have won it, but I’m not even on the podium being the goalkeeper who won La Liga and the Champions League. It seems scoring a goal is better than stopping it. It is a battle that remains to be won. Seeing the logic and knowing how they vote, I knew I would have no chance of winning it.”

He added:

“A future winning goalkeeper? I see that as impossible for a goalkeeper. It’s impossible to win this award. I don’t know if as a goalkeeper you can do more than what I did last year.”

Lev Yashin is the only goalkeeper to have won the Ballon d'Or (in 1963).

