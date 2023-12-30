"Imagine Cristiano Ronaldo saying this" - Fans slam Lionel Messi as his comments aimed at Dutch star after WC Q/F win comes to light

Fans online have criticized Lionel Messi for his comments about Dutch forward Wout Weghorst following the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Argentina had defeated the Netherlands to move into the semis of the mega event which they eventually won.

After La Albiceleste recorded a penalty shootout win over the Netherlands, Lionel Messi had a heated confrontation with Dutch boss Louis van Gaal and his assistant Edgar Davids.

Expand Tweet

During the spat, the Argentine legend also turned towards Wout Weghorst and called him a fool in his native language, Spanish.

He said (via Sportsbible):

"What are you looking at bobo (fool)? Get back there."

However, recently, it's also been revealed that the Inter Miami superstar also made an arrogant claim against the Burnley forward.

He said (via Managing Barca):

“We destroyed you, loser!”

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans online started slamming the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner for his behavior and comments against the Dutchman.

Moreover, a few fans also pointed out that sportsmanship is also a criterion in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

"Imagine Cristiano Ronaldo saying this," one fan commented.

"This guy changed his personality to win the world cup," another user wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans pointed out the Ballon d'Or criteria and criticized him for bad sportsmanship:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some users also said that Messi's fans would somehow defend him, as they also imagined that what if Cristiano Ronaldo did something similar:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans also stated that Messi had a different personality during the World Cup and called him overrated:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup against the Lionel Messi-led side, Weghorst scored two goals (83', 90+11') and forced the match into extra time. However, the Dutch team eventually lost the match (3-4) on penalties.

Mason Greenwood can take Lionel Messi's shirt number at Camp Nou: Report

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood can reportedly get Lionel Messi's number 10 at Barcelona if he joins the club.

According to a report by the Sun, Barcelona are keen to sign the Englishman permanently. Mason Greenwood is currently playing for La Liga side Getafe on loan from Manchester United. Getafe also have an option to buy the English forward for a reported transfer fee of £40 million.

The Red Devils are not interested in continuing Greenwood's contract at Old Trafford after he was accused of se*ual assault and domestic violence despite charges being eventually dropped, earlier this year.

This season, Mason Greenwood has made 15 appearances for Getate across La Liga and Copa del Rey, where he has bagged five goals and four assists.

Ansu Fati was given the number ten in 2021, however, with his departure from Camp Nou on loan, its legendary figure was left vacant for the first time since 1995.